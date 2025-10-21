Project Synopsis:

Project Jay, MST Rebar Inc., involves the renovation of an existing industrial building in the Town of Bladenboro to accommodate a fiberglass rebar manufacturing operation. The project represents a private investment of approximately $10 million and will create 83 new full-time jobs with an average annual wage of nearly $60,000, significantly above the county average. This investment will bring high-wage employment opportunities to a rural, Tier 1 county and strengthen the local labor market.

This public-private partnership between the State of North Carolina, Bladen County, the Town of Bladenboro, and Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial represents one of the most significant economic development projects in the county in decades. In addition to direct job creation, the project will stimulate industrial and commercial growth tied to Bladenboro’s downtown revitalization efforts, supporting long-term community redevelopment.

If Phase I is successful, this project has the potential to pave the way for tens of millions of dollars in additional private investment and hundreds of new jobs, further transforming the region’s economic landscape.

Company Information:

MST Rebar Inc.: Pioneering the Future of Reinforcement

MST Rebar Inc. is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) reinforcement solutions, proudly advancing the durability, safety, and sustainability of concrete infrastructure. MST Rebar Inc.’s flagship product, MST-BAR®, is a corrosion-resistant alternative to traditional steel rebar. It is lighter, safer to handle, and easier to install without compromising performance. With its integral rib design, MST-BAR provides superior bond strength to concrete, minimizing crack widths and ensuring long-term durability even in the harshest environments. MST-BAR® has been used in major infrastructure projects across North America, including bridges, marine structures, industrial, residential, and public facilities, demonstrating MST Rebar Inc.’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence.

Growing with North Carolina

MST Rebar Inc. has chosen North Carolina as a key hub for growth because of the state’s strong commitment to innovation in advanced materials and infrastructure. Our journey from a small team of two employees to a thriving organization of over 200 in a very short period is a testament to our passion and to the growing demand for sustainable construction solutions. We see North Carolina, and specifically Bladen County, as a region with tremendous growth potential, offering the ideal environment for rapid expansion in the U.S. market. Given our proven record of growth in Canada, we expect significant expansion of our facility in North Carolina and Bladen County, which will strengthen the local economy, create employment opportunities, and attract skilled professionals to the area. MST Rebar Inc. is committed to being an active member of the community by fostering local partnerships, supporting workforce development, and contributing to the long-term prosperity of the region. North Carolina’s proactive stance on GFRP adoption, close collaboration with experts at NC State University, and successful projects such as the Alligator River Bridge reflect the state’s leadership in modern, resilient construction. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is also among the earliest agencies to use GFRP bars in its projects, making the state an ideal location for MST’s continued investment and innovation.

Committed to Sustainability

At MST Rebar Inc., sustainability is not an afterthought; it is at the heart of everything we do. MST-BAR has a published Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), validating our commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility. Our GFRP bars have the lowest Global Warming Potential (A1–A3) by volume of material among all structural reinforcement options, making MST-BAR the greenest rebar on the market. By eliminating corrosion, reducing maintenance costs, and extending the service life of structures, MST-

BAR directly contributes to lower lifecycle emissions and a more sustainable built environment.

Building the Future Together

As MST Rebar Inc. continues to expand across the United States, we are proud to work alongside forward-thinking engineers, contractors, and public agencies who share our vision for smarter, safer, and greener infrastructure. From our Canadian roots to our growing presence in North Carolina and beyond, MST remains dedicated to delivering innovation that lasts, reinforcing not just concrete but the future.

Partners:

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Transportation, North Carolina Community College System, Bladen Community College, Golden LEAF Foundation, North Carolina’s Southeast, North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, Four County EMC, Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc., Bladen County Economic Development Commission, the Town of Bladenboro, and Boost the Boro.

Statements from State Elected Officials:

Statement from Senator Brent Jackson Project Jay represents a major step forward in the ongoing redevelopment of the Town of Bladenboro. Over the past three years, this community has experienced steady revitalization through strategic investments by the State of North Carolina and strong local leadership. The addition of 83 new manufacturing jobs—paying well above the county average—will serve as a cornerstone for Bladenboro’s continued transformation. This project will contribute millions of dollars to the local tax base and strengthen the economic foundation needed to sustain growth for years to come. If Phase I of this project is successful, there is potential for future phases that could bring hundreds of additional jobs and tens of millions of dollars in new investment to the area.

I am proud of the success this community is achieving as a result of these targeted investments and collaborative efforts. Project Jay reflects the power of state, county, town, and private partners working together to create meaningful opportunities and long-term economic growth in rural North Carolina.

Statement from Representative William Brisson Project Jay is one of the most significant economic development projects Bladen County has seen in the last twenty years, and it represents a major milestone for the Town of Bladenboro. As someone who has lived here my whole life, it’s inspiring to see this level of investment and job creation happening in our community. Over the past three years, Bladenboro has made tremendous strides in revitalizing its downtown—through new commercial development, expanded healthcare facilities, and strategic state investments that are breathing new life into the town.

The creation of 83 good-paying manufacturing jobs and the addition of millions of dollars to the local tax base will build on this momentum and help sustain the progress already underway. This project will strengthen the local economy, support essential services, and give more families the opportunity to build their future right here at home.

I’m proud of the collaboration between state, county, town, and private partners that made this possible, and I look forward to the positive impact Project Jay will have on Bladenboro and all of Bladen County for years to come.