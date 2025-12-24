KENLY — Freshman Addyson Garner and junior O’Lora Krupey scored 14 points each to lead Havelock to a 43-18 victory over West Bladen in the consolation game of the Capital Auto/KW Locksmith Girls’ Basketball Invitational at North Johnston High.

West Bladen (1-8) will open Southeastern Conference play at Whiteville on Jan. 9.

Brooklyn Willis drove for a trio of lay-ups in the first period and finished with eight points for the Rams (2-6). Garner bombed in a 3-point basket and an elbow jumper as Havelock built a 12-8 lead.

Senior Kali Allen supplied all eight of the Knights’ first quarter points, popping in a 14-footer then burying a pair of 3-point shots.

Garner banked in a pair of short jumpers and drove for a pair of lay-ups in the second quarter as Havelock’s lead grew to 24-12. West Bladen’s Amiya McCarty drove through the Rams press for a lay-up, then converted an assist from JaNya McKeithan into another lay-up.

Allen drove past the Havelock defense for a lay-up that began the second half. Krupey drained a 3-point shot and a lay-up to push the Rams lead to 29-14 at the quarter break.

Garner made a trio of lay-ups in the final quarter for Havelock. Natalee Sykes fired in a corner jumper and McCarty flipped in a driving bank shot for the final West Bladen basket.

Allen led West Bladen with 10 points and McCarty tallied 6 points.

HAVELOCK (43) – Sarah Leite-Marinho 2, Brooklyn Willis 8, Amari Smith 3, Addyson Garner 14, O’Lora Krupey 14, Elise Matthews 2.

WEST BLADEN (18) – Serenity Council, Haley Taylor, Kali Allen 10, Saniya Martin, Abigail Dew, Amiya McCarty 6, JNya McKeithan, Natalee Sykes 2, Abigail Dicicco.

