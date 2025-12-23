The 2025 Festival of Trees overall winner was the team from the Bladen County Health Department who, among other creative ornaments had blown-up rubber gloves, masks turned into angels and Bladen County Health Department balloons. The winner of the Grinch Christmas Tree raffle was Linda Carey. All the trees were impressive and will be around through Christmas. The Bladen County Public Library will be closed from Dec. 24 – Dec. 28. Kudos to Sheila Nance BCPL director and her staff for fill the season with color, light and excitement.