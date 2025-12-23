CLARKTON – Bladen Community College (BCC) announced a new family centered educational initiative called “Bladen Together.”

The program is designed to bring families together through learning every Tuesday evening at the Booker T. Washington School in Clarkton. Bladen Together provides an innovative approach to education by supporting both parents and children at the same time.

While adult participants are engaged in college-level coursework, children ages 5 and up will take part in structured learning activities, tutoring, homework assistance, and fun, enriching experiences in a supportive environment.

Participants may choose from the following adult classes offered on Tuesday evenings: English111 and Psychology 150 from 5:30–6:30 p.m., College Transfer Success122 and Introduction to Computers 110 from 7:15–8:15 p.m.

At the midpoint of the evening, families will enjoy a shared dinner prepared by BCC’s Culinary Arts program, providing a warm, welcoming space for families to connect. At the end of the evening, families leave nourished, supported, and prepared for the next school day.

In addition to the Bladen Together programming, BCC also offers Culinary Fundamentals, Adult High School, English as a Second Language (ESL), and training programs for childcare workers. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of these valuable educational opportunities.

Call today to speak with an advisor or to enroll in one of BCC’s many programs. Bladen Community College remains committed to strengthening families, empowering learners, and building a brighter future for the Bladen County community.

For more information or to enroll, please contact Bladen Community College at 910.879.5500 or visit our website at BladenCC.edu.