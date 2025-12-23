CLARKTON – Bladen Community College is offering a “No-Cost child care Academy” at Booker T. Washington School’s Century Campus in Clarkton.

The launch of a child care Academy at the Booker T. Washington School in Clarkton is designed to help individuals take the first steps toward a career in early childhood education. Three academies will be offered over the next several months, with the first beginning the last week in January.

Each child care academy is a two-week program totaling approximately 30 hours. 16 hours of the program are required to meet in person at the Booker T. Washington School, with the remaining hours online.

The academies are designed to prepare individuals for employment in a child care facility. Participants who successfully complete the program will earn certifications in CPR, First Aid, Playground Safety, and Infant Toddler Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (ITS-SIDS).

Students will also be introduced to the North Carolina Foundations Program and learn about common issues, expectations, and responsibilities they may encounter while working in a child care setting.

Eligibility requirements include being 18 years of age or older at the time of enrollment and holding a high school diploma or its equivalent. This program does not replace the North Carolina credentials required to serve as a lead teacher; rather, it is designed to support and guide participants through the credentialing process and help them begin a career pathway in early childhood education.

The child care academy is offered as a no-cost program to participants, made possible through a grant from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child Development and Early Education, and includes a complimentary background check through the Sheriff’s Department (a $25 value) as well as First Aid and CPR training and certification valued at $58.

Community members interested in working with children and building a foundation in early childhood education are encouraged to enroll. For more information or to register for an upcoming academy, please contact Bladen Community College at 910.879.5500 or visit their website at BladenCC.edu.

Bladen Community College remains committed to expanding access to workforce training, supporting families and strengthening the local community.