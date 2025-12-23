The new ambulance simulator precisely mimics the interior and operational environment of an ambulance, allowing students to refine critical skills in patient assessment, overall patient management, and decision-making during transport.

DUBLIN – Bladen Community College has announced the addition of a cutting-edge ‘Ambulance Simulator’ designed to elevate Emergency Medical Services (EMS) education by safely replicating the challenges of real-world transport operations.

The new simulator precisely mimics the interior and operational environment of an ambulance, allowing students to refine critical skills in patient assessment, overall patient management, and decision-making during transport.

Transport operations are among the most difficult aspects of EMS training to simulate safely due to the inherent risks of a moving vehicle. This advanced simulator overcomes that challenge by using hydraulic technology to simulate realistic movement while remaining stationary, ensuring a safe and controlled learning environment for students.

Equipped with interior cameras and a large external monitor mounted on a tripod, the simulator allows instructors to observe scenarios from outside the unit while students operate independently inside.

This setup eliminates reliance on instructor guidance during scenarios, fostering clinical confidence, autonomy, and readiness for real-world EMS practice from day one. Designed for versatility, the simulator is mounted on a trailer and powered by a generator, enabling full functionality in virtually any location.

This mobility allows the college to conduct simulations and training scenarios off-campus, enhancing realism and expanding training opportunities. The simulator was funded through a North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) grant supporting start-up or expansion needs within healthcare education programs, including Nursing, Allied Health, and EMS.

With an already established EMS program, Bladen Community College pursued the expansion option, using the grant to significantly grow program capacity and resources. The impact has been substantial.

Enrollment increased by 89% from the 2023–2024 academic year to 2024–2025, with further growth expected for 2025–2026. The grant also enabled the addition of key faculty and staff, strengthening instructional support and program quality.

As a result of these combined efforts, the EMS program has achieved an impressive 91% first-time pass rate on credentialing examinations.

“This simulator represents a major step forward in preparing our students for the realities of EMS work,” said Brian Hehl, Director of Emergency Services “By combining advanced technology, realistic training environments, and expanded faculty support, we are ensuring our graduates are confident, competent, and ready to serve their communities.”

For more information about the EMS program or the new Ambulance Simulator, please contact: Brian Hehl, Director of Emergency Services Bladen Community College 910.879.5648 – [email protected]