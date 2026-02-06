FAIRMONT — Seniors Jackson Pait and Tylik McCall combined for 37 points Thursday night to lead West Bladen’s Knights to their ninth straight victory, 79-57 over Fairmont in Southeastern Conference boys’ basketball action.

Coach Travis Pait’s Knights maintained their 2-game lead in the Southeastern and will take a 7-0 league record and 16-5 overall mark to Red Springs on Friday night.

“We knew we weren’t going to be crisp after not playing or practicing for six days,” Pait said. “But we weren’t as bad as I thought we would be. I am proud of the guys. We got good things from everybody at times and our defensive pressure was good.”

The Knights forced 27 Fairmont turnovers and held the Tornadoes to 37% shooting (22-of-59). West Bladen shot 53% (30-of-56) and were 9 for 25 from 3-point range.

Pait knocked down a trio of 3-balls and led the Knights with 19 points, two assists and three rebounds. McCall pumped in 18 points on six of eight shooting that included a pair of 3-balls and collected three assists and three rebounds.

Kendell Lessane just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, Jamari Adams-Peterson tallied 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting that included a pair of 3-balls.

The Tornadoes were charged with a technical foul for dunking during warm-ups, so Pait opened the game with a free throw, Lessane fired in a 14-footer, then turned a Pait assist into a lay-up and a 5-0 West Bladen lead.

Demarion Bryant faded away on an 8-footer, Pait swished a 25-foot 3-ball, and McCall dashed through the Fairmont press for a lay-up and a 12-2 lead. The Knights led 21-9 at the end of the quarter.

West Bladen built its lead to 46-24 by halftime. The teams played on even terms throughout the second half as the Knights maintained a comfortable lead.

In the girls’ game, sophomore Lyric McNair poured in 17 points to lead Fairmont to an 85-4 victory over West Bladen.

Fairmont (19-1, 7-0) remains atop the Southeastern. West Bladen (4-14, 2-5 Southeastern) will travel to Red Springs on Friday night.

Haley Taylor banked in a second period West basket off of an assist from Natalee Sykes. Amiya McCarty banged in a runner for the other Knights basket.

In the JV boys’ game, Isaiah Minus fired in seven of his 16 points in the final period as West Bladen withstood a furious Fairmont rally and escaped with a 66-65 victory.

Coach Matt Hill’s Knights remained atop the Southeastern with a 6-1 league record and 11-4 overall mark.

Minus drained a 3-point shot and tossed in two other baskets as West protected a 49-44 lead. Center Shyron Thompson muscled in two baskets and a free throw in the period. Mark’kus Bass nailed a 3-point shot, and Isaiah Lloyd popped in a basket.

Minus and Bass shared scoring honors for the Knights with 16 points each. Gaston Russ added 15.

VARSITY BOYS: WEST BLADEN 79, FAIRMONT 57

West Bladen (79) — Jackson Pait 19, Demarion Bryant 8, Keon Whittington, Tylik McCall 18, Kendell Lessane 10, Keonta Hill 3, Jaquan Lesane 2, Jamari Adams-Peterson 10, Carnell Lewis 6, Isaiah Robinson, Ethan Bourhill, Ahmbrie Cooper, Cyncere Jessup 2, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding 1.

Fairmont (57) — Ayden Cummings 8, Jeremiah Morris 14, Omarion Carmichael 4, Jaxhon Sealey, JayVon Brown 2, Josh Townsend 2, Damarious Jones 6, Elijah McCollum, Xavion Pittman 8, Tariq Leggett 5, Daone Baldwin 6, Jacob McCollum 2.

VARSITY GIRLS: FAIRMONT 85, WEST BLADEN 4

West Bladen (4) — Hadley Dove, Amiya McCarty 2, Haley Taylor 2, Abigail Dew, Saniya Martin, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen, Natalee Sykes, Abigail Dicicco, Logan Powers, Lauryn Lesane, Serenity Council.

Fairmont (85) — Lyric McNair 17, Aaliyah Duran 9, Jayda Dial 11, Laila Grady 6, Kimiyah Smith 12, Kaziyah McLean 14, Amiyah McLean 8, Zamysia Murphy 7, Khadijah Hunt 1.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 66, FAIRMONT 65

West Bladen (66) — Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause 2, Jace Lesane 3, Isaiah Minus 16, Gaston Russ 15, Sincere McKinley 1, Isaiah Lloyd 3, Mark’kus Bass 16, Sterling Davis, Shyron Thompson 7, Jarvis McMillian, Jeremiah Bryan 3, Rylan Bordeaux.

Fairmont (65) — Khammari M. 11, Gage J. 8, Shamar R. 8, Hulk M., Trail M. 6, Jacob N. 7, Jason H., Kayion E., Tylik S. 5, Dawillian M. 2, Damarrius L., Malachi J. 6, Khamoncci J. 3, Jusdom L. 2, Jamayce N. 7.

