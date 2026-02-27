Players from East Bladen (white jerseys) and Manteo battle for a loose ball Thursday during a second round game in the NCHSAA 2A girls’ basketball playoffs.

Ariel Cromartie spent time following Thursday’s basketball playoff game posing for pictures and accepting congratulations for surpassing 1,000 career points.

During the contest, the senior guard was all business, scoring a team-high 18 points and recording seven steals as sixth-seeded East Bladen routed No. 11 Manteo 52-23 in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A girls’ playoffs.

“We all did good,” Cromartie said. “We all played together as a team. We didn’t want to go home, so we had to give it all we got.”

The victory on Patty Evers Court set up a Saturday matchup at No. 3 Gates County (22-4) in the third round. Gates County defeated Cornerstone Charter 52-20 on Thursday.

“We played hard,” East Bladen coach Patty Evers said. “I was proud of the girls that came off the bench and gave us good minutes. We hit our free throws early on in the first half (7 of 9 in the first quarter) and we’re not used to that.”

Aaliyah Monroe scored 16 points and had five steals for the Eagles (20-7), Ellen Battle had five points and 10 rebounds and Sana’a Singletary had four points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

Nyasia Banks and Bailey Dickerson each scored nine points for Manteo (9-10).

“Aaliyah had a heck of a game,” Evers said. “When she slows down, she’s spot on. Ellen worked hard on the press. That was nice to see because we haven’t run that one much this year. It was nice to see some changes in their energy.”

Cromartie recorded her 1,000th career point Feb. 18 in a 46-44 win at East Columbus.

“It’s a big accomplishment from my freshman year to my senior year,” Cromartie said. “I never thought I would make it.”

East Bladen bolted to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes and built on it the rest of the game.

The Eagles led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-10 at half behind Cromartie’s 14 points.

East Bladen grew its lead to 41-17 at the end of third quarter. Tyliah Freeman’s basket with 3½ minutes remaining made it 52-17 and resulted in a running clock the rest of the way.

MANTEO (23) — Khloe Spencer 3, Miley Huranga, Addison Sawyer, Asianique Patterson, Aubree Muir, Nyasia Banks 9, Bailey Dickerson 9, Hurley Williams, Jazmine Cooper 2, Zoe Mielke, Hayley Wescott.

EAST BLADEN (52) — Kayla Hall 1, Aaliyah Monroe 16, Ellen Battle 5, Ariel Cromartie 18, Tyliah Freeman 2, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 4, Janiya Jones, Nia McKoy 2, Niyah Wooten 4, Grayce Edwards.

