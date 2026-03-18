Tuesday Roundup: East Bladen, West Bladen win baseball games

CALYPSO — Tyler Eason went 5-for-5, Jayce Hatcher drove home four runs and Davion Lewis homered Tuesday night as East Bladen routed North Duplin 18-6 in a Carolina Conference baseball game.

Zach Sholar had three hits and scored four times and Isaiah Lee had three hits and scored three runs as the Eagles (2-4, 1-0 Carolina) collected 18 hits.

The Eagles jumped to a 6-2 lead after two innings, then kept pulling away from the Rebels (1-3, 0-2 Carolina), capping the game with six runs in the seventh inning.

Lewis pitched into the sixth inning for East Bladen, allowing eight hits and six runs (four earned) with three strikeouts. Hatcher and Eason combined to not allow a hit nor run over the final two innings.

Hatcher had a two-run single in the first, a sacrifice fly in the second and a line run-producing single in the fourth. Lewis hit a solo home run in the fourth that gave the Eagles a 7-2 lead. Eason’s fifth hit came on a bases-loaded single in the seventh that made it 15-6.

Baseball: West Bladen 15, St. Pauls 3

In St. Pauls, Ashton Davis went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles as the Knights scored all of their runs in the final five innings to beat St. Pauls in a non-conference game.

West Bladen (6-1) collected 14 hits. J.T. Hepler, Chase Bryan and Jonah Bryan each had two hits. Brady Marlowe, Hunter Hester, Jackson Smith and Aidan Trinidad each had one.

The Knights broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the third. Weston Hilburn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Chase Bryan had a run-scoring double, Smith followed with a run-producing single and Trinidad had a two-out single that accounted for the final run.

St. Pauls scored its three runs in the bottom of the third.

The Knights scored three runs in the fourth, two each in the fifth and sixth and four in the seventh.

Jerod Smith pitched the first four innings, scattered eight hits and struck out six and earned the win. Hepler pitched two innings and Trinidad pitched one.

Softball: North Duplin 9, East Bladen 6

In Mount Olive, Gracie Edwards belted a three-run home run and Niyah Wooten followed with a solo blast in the seventh inning, but East Bladen’s rally fell short against the Rebels in a Carolina Conference contest.

North Duplin (3-1, 1-1 Carolina) struck for five runs in the fourth to snap a 2-all tie, then added a pair of runs in the sixth for a 9-2 lead.

Tatum Allen, Jenna Brice and Edwards each had two hits for East Bladen (2-4, 0-1 Carolina).

Softball: Riverside Christian 7, West Bladen 5

In Fayetteville, Zavi Sullivan had a two-run double that highlighted a three-run sixth inning as Riverside Christian held off the Knights in a non-conference game.

West Bladen tied it at 4-all with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on a Kali Allen single and a pair of errors. Trailing 7-4, the Knights tallied once in the seventh when Brenna Hester doubled and scored on an error.

Maycee Kinlaw went 3-for-3 for West Bladen (2-6). Allison Hickman and Hester each had two hits. Allen had a hit.

Girls’ Soccer: North Duplin 2, East Bladen 1 (OT)

In Calypso, North Duplin scored on a penalty kick with 29 seconds remaining in the first overtime, then held off the Eagles in the second overtime to post the Carolina Conference victory.

East Bladen (2-3-1, 0-1 Carolina) took the lead in the final minute of the first half on a penalty kick by Kenley Parks. North Duplin (4-0-0, 2-0 Carolina) tied it in the opening five minutes of the second half.

Boys’ Golf: East Bladen finishes second

In Mount Olive, North Duplin five of the top seven places in winning the Carolina Conference season-opening tournament at Southern Wayne Country Club. The Rebels shot 339, which was 38 shots ahead of East Bladen. Lakewood finished third and East Columbus was fourth.

For East Bladen, Henry Simmons finished fourth with an 88, Dayton Wilson Jr. was eighth with a 92, Dylan Register was 10th with a 95 and Levi Harrelson was 14th with a 102. North Duplin’s Landon Pate won with an 81, which was one stroke better than teammate Holden Williams.

JV Baseball: St. Pauls 6, West Bladen 1

In St. Pauls, the Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a non-conference win against West Bladen.

West Bladen’s run came in the third inning when Gaston Russ walked, stole second and scored after a pair of passed balls.

Luke Bryant and Stryker Pait each had a hit for the Knights (3-3).

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Golf: Emereau: Bladen defeated Elizabethtown Christian

At Vineyard Golf at White Lake, Emereau: Bladen opened its inaugural season with a win against Elizabethtown Christian. Craven Kinlaw and Laikyn Rogerson shared medalist honors with 41s in the 9-hole event. Knox Gooden and Austin Everette shot 45s. Mason Sasser and Hudson Willoughby shot 49s.

The team “demonstrated both skill and teamwork in their first match of the year,” Aviators coach Jeffrey Rogerson said.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: West Bladen 15, St. Pauls 3

Varsity: East Bladen at North Duplin

JV: St. Pauls 6, West Bladen 1

Varsity: East Bladen at North Duplin

Softball

North Duplin 9, East Bladen 6

Riverside Christian 7, West Bladen 5

Girls’ Soccer

North Duplin 2, East Bladen 1 (OT)

Boys’ Tennis

Pender at East Bladen

Boys’ Golf

Carolina tournament at Southern Wayne Country Club: North Duplin 339, East Bladen 377, Lakewood 391, East Columbus 429

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Clarkton at Nakina, postponed, rescheduled April 13

Golf

Emereau def. Elizabethtown Christian

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

North Brunswick at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

South Columbus at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen in Carolina meet, West Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen at West Columbus, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Softball

East Bladen at West Columbus, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Lumberton at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

East Bladen at West Columbus, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Williams Township at Clarkton, 4 p.m.

Bladenboro at Tabor City, 4 p.m.

Elizabethtown at East Columbus, 4 p.m.

Softball

Emereau at Riverside Christian, 4 p.m.