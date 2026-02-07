ROSE HILL — Keyshawn Kemp scored 29 points, including six in overtime, in lifting East Bladen to a 45-42 victory against Union on Friday in a Carolina Conference high school boys’ basketball game.

In the girls’ game, East Bladen moved into first place in the conference with a 68-51 victory over the Spartans. The Union junior varsity boys lost to Union 45-32.

The Eagles (6-14, 6-4 Carolina) built a 21-13 halftime lead behind Kemp’s 15 points. However, Union (4-15, 2-8 Carolina) outscored East Bladen 13-2 in the third quarter for a 26-23 lead in a contest where points were difficult to come by.

The teams were tied at 37 at the end of regulation.

The win solidified East Bladen’s hold on fourth place in the seven-team conference. The Eagles trail third place North Duplin (10-8, 6-3 Carolina) by a half game with one week remaining in the regular season.

The East Bladen girls had five players score in double figures in defeating Union 68-51.

The win by the Eagles (17-4, 8-2 Carolina), combined with Lakewood’s 44-40 victory against East Columbus (14-5, 7-2), placed East Bladen in first place. North Duplin (14-5, 7-2 Carolina) and Lakewood (13-7, 7-3 Carolina) are still in the running for the regular season title and a bye in the first round of the conference tournament.

Aaliyah Monroe led the East Bladen scoring with 18 points, Ariel Cromartie had 14, Sana’a Singletary had 13, Ellen Battle had 11 and Niyah Wooten had 10.

Zadariyah Faison and Centavia McKoy combined to score 39 points for Union.

In the JV boys game, Union outscored the Eagles 22-3 in the fourth quarter en route to a 45-32 triumph. East Bladen led 29-23 at the end of the third quarter before the Spartans dominated the final period.

Lakota Schmale scored 12 points for East Bladen (9-11, 8-2 Carolina).

BOYS: EAST BLADEN 45, UNION 42 (OT)

East Bladen (45) — Keyshawn Kemp 29, Tevin McLean 4, Khalil McKoy, John Monroe 4, Jaden Lewis, Landyn Scott 2, Connor Hill 4, Dashon Campbell 2.

Union (42) — Manny Adams 1, Tobias Cromartie 3, Josiah Swinson 12, Shawn West, Derrick Aycock, Latrell Owens, Elijah Godfrey 2, Troy Trendwell 10, Kenny Ray Bailey 14, Semaj Bennett, Julian Edwards.

GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 68, UNION 51

East Bladen (68) — Kayla Hall, Aaliyah Monroe 18, Ellen Battle 11, Ariel Cromartie 14, Tyliah Freeman, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 13, Niyah Wooten 10, Grayce Edwards 2.

Union (51) — Zadariyah Faison 22, Centavia McKoy 17, Evelin Alvarez 3, Ashlyn Spell 2, Makayla Hall 7, Bryleigh Timmons, Alana Iamson.

JV BOYS: UNION 45, EAST BLADEN 32

East Bladen (32) — Omar Powell 4, Damian Maynor 2, Ishaq Algozy, John High, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis 6, Fox Sutton 8, Benjamin Lent, Lakota Schmale 12, Tyrone Freeman.

Union (45) — C.J. Williams 19, Demari Parker, Alexis Serrano, Jasaunti Leak 2, Malik Dominguez 5, Kemori McNeil 12, Jalell Duncan 4, Jermyah Bennett 3, Naszir Graham.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].