Get in the habit of praising the Lord

Research shows that it takes 66 days to break a bad habit and begin a new one. With that in mind, I want us to consider Psalm 34:1–3. “I will bless the Lord at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make her boast in the Lord: the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad. Oh, magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together.” Today might just be Day #1 of 66 that changes the way we Act & React when it comes to our Contemplation and our Conversations.

Without trying to sound too melodramatic, may I assure you that the following devotional thought may very well change your life and the lives of all that encounter you daily — for the better. The Bible tells us that we are both Condemned and Justified by our words (Matthew 12:36-37) Those of us who have been Justified, have no right to use Condemning words, but to use every word for the Glory of God and for the Gratification of His sweet Holy Spirit. The gospel of Matthew tells us that we will give an account in judgment for, “Every Idle Word We Speak.” Statistics tell us that the average person uses between 7,000 and 16,000 words daily. (I’m probably one of those 16,000 word guys myself). I wonder, of those “Idle” words, how many “Show Forth His Praises”?

This particular passage of scripture jumped off of page 728 of my study Bible last week and hit me right across the lips. It caused me to wonder whether I spend more time POUTING or PRAISING, and I did not like what I discovered to be the truth. By nature, I tend to complain too much, share my concerns too much, fret and be anxious too much. At the end of the day, I have consumed way too much time, energy, and breath Speaking of my Dissatisfaction and not nearly enough time Sharing my Devotion.

The Psalmist doesn’t tell us to bless the Lord at SOME times, but at ALL times. He doesn’t encourage us to keep praise on our lips OCCASIONALLY, but CONTINUALLY. He instructs us to boast in the Lord so that others might hear and be drawn to our Loving Savior. We are encouraged to “Magnify the Lord and Exalt His Name Together.” We are also reminded that He is Worthy of Worship! His name is above every name, His name is the only name under Heaven, whereby we might be saved, and truly satisfied.

Whether it is in our Sermons, our Songs, or our daily Sayings, we need to spend time Praising the Lord Personally. Not just talking about how Praiseworthy He is, but rather Praising Him as if he were an “Audience of One,” and we were on the center stage.

I believe, if we apply the powerful truths of Psalm 34:1–3, we will discover what the Hebrew boys discovered in the fiery furnace and what Paul and Silas discovered in the prison about midnight. We will discover, “It’s Amazing What Praising Can Do.” Praise is to be Unconditional and Unwavering. It is not to be based on our CIRCUMSTANCES or SITUATION, but rather the CONSTANT and CONSISTENT SOVEREIGNTY of Almighty God. His Presence Comforts us, His Peace Calms us, His Purpose Convicts in us that He is truly working “All Things for our Good and His Glory” (Romans 8:28).

So, today, let us put off a “FROWARD” mouth (Proverbs 4:24) and put on a “FORWARD” mouth (I Peter 2:9). Let us break the bad habit of POUTING and begin the new habit of PRAISING. Like with a spiritual fast, let’s Monitor our Mouths — but not what comes into our mouth, but what comes out of our mouth. As mama used to say, “If You Ain’t Got Nothing Good to Say, Don’t Say Nothing at All.”

We will discover that we always have something good to say, because we are truly blessed and highly favored by our Good and Gracious God. Today, let’s “Bless the Lord At All Times” and be sure to “Keep His Praise Continually in our Mouth.” After all … “God is Good ALL the Time and ALL the Time, God is Good!”