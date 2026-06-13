Bladen awarded $2.5 million Neighborhood Revitalization grant

The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced Friday, June 12 a $2.5 million Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization to Bladen County to support housing, infrastructure, and community improvement projects that benefit low- and moderate-income people.

The award was one of 13 totaling more than $13.7 million that were announced under the program. Bladen County’s grant was the largest. The Columbus County towns of Brunswick ($950,000) and Tabor City ($693,773) also received grants.

“North Carolinians need safe housing, reliable infrastructure, and places to enjoy,” Governor Josh Stein said. “These grants will help local governments address these critical needs, strengthen neighborhoods and local economies, and improve quality of life for North Carolinians across our state.”

The federally funded CDBG-NR program offers eligible municipalities and counties the opportunity to tailor community development projects to the specific and most critical needs of their communities. Through investments in housing rehabilitation, housing reconstruction, public facilities, infrastructure, and neighborhood improvements, the program helps communities address local priorities, strengthen resilience, and improve quality of life for residents with low and moderate incomes.

“CDBG-NR funding provides local leaders with the resources they need to invest in housing, infrastructure, and public facilities that support long-term prosperity,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley said. “These investments will help communities address local priorities, strengthen neighborhoods, and create new opportunities for economic growth.”

The investments support key priorities outlined in North Carolina’s First in Opportunity Strategic Economic Development Plan, including strengthening communities, expanding housing opportunities, and creating the conditions for long-term economic growth.

“Communities know best where investments can make the greatest difference,” Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Reginald Speight said. “These grants give local leaders the flexibility to address critical needs and make strategic investments that strengthen neighborhoods and improve quality of life for residents.”

The CDBG-NR program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Since 2017, $175.8 million in CDBG-NR grants have been awarded in North Carolina. The program requires at least 70% of CDBG grant funds be used for activities and projects that serve households of low and moderate income.