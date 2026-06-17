DYB: Elizabethtown Minors win; Bladen Majors eliminated

PEMBROKE — Elizabethtown had 15 hits and rolled past West Robeson White 13-5 on Tuesday, June 16 in an elimination game of the Diamond Youth Baseball District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament.

Elizabethtown, which has won two straight, advanced to the tournament semifinals scheduled Wednesday, June 17 at 6 p.m. against the loser between Lumberton and West Robeson Blue. The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the winner between Lumberton and West Robeson Blue on Thursday, June 18 for the championship and a berth in the Division 1 state tournament.

Waylon Smith went 3-for-4 and scored three runs to lead the Elizabethtown offense. Jackson JOhnson, Ty’son Powell, Eli Rutland, T.J. Smith and Boyce Allen each had two hits. Jacari Rhodie and Kohen Smeigh each had a hit.

Powell, Rutland and T.J. Smith scored two runs apiece. Johnson, Allen, Rhodie and Bryson Lee scored once.

Elizabethtown scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed. Waylon Smith led off the game with a single and scored on Rutland’s one-out single to right. T.J. Smith followed with a double. Rutland scored on a passed ball. Allen’s line single to center drove home T.J. Smith.

Elizabethtown increased its lead to 7-1 in the third. Lee walked and scored on Johnson’s triple to right. Waylon Smith followed with a single that plated Johnson. Waylon Smith and Powell each scored on passed balls.

In the fourth, Rhodie tripled and scored on a passed ball. Kohen Smeigh’s single drove home courtesy runner Allen that gave Elizabethtown a 9-1 lead.

After West Robeson White scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, Elizabethtown countered with four runs in the fifth. Singles by Waylon Smith, Powell, Rutland, T.J. Smith and Allen drove home three runs. The final run scored when Rhodie grounded out.

District 2 Majors: South Columbus Black 8, Bladen County 4

In Tabor City, South Columbus Black defeated Bladen County 8-4 in an elimination game of the District 2 Majors tournament.

In spite of its second loss in the six-team double elimination tournament, Bladen County earned a spot in the Division 2 state tournament in Mt. Pleasant by virtue of its opening round 8-7 win against Riegelwood.

In Tuesday’s game, Bladen County scored twice in the second inning for a 2-1 lead behind walks to Memphis Smith, Jay Johnson and Gavin Richardson and wild pitches.

South Columbus scored four runs in the top of the third, but Bladen County scored twice in the third to cut the deficit to 5-4. Jalin Ballard ripped a one-out triple and scored on C.J. Singletary’s single. Colton Wilkins and Smith followed with singles and Singletary scored.

Bladen County was held scoreless over the final three innings.

Singletary was 3-for-3 at the plate for Bladen County. Ballard, Wilkins, Smith and Eric Deaver each had a hit.

District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Lumberton beat Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 16, Elizabethtown 1

Monday, June 15

Game 3: Lumberton beat West Robeson White

Game 4: Elizabethtown 11, Fairmont 7

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Elizabethtown 13, West Robeson White 5

Game 6: West Robeson Blue vs. Lumberton

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: Elizabethtown vs. West Robeson Blue-Lumberton loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Championship: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.

District 2 Majors tournament

at South Columbus

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Bladen County 8, Riegelwood 7

Game 2: Columbus County 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 3: South Columbus Black 7, Whiteville 0

Sunday, June 14

Game 4: South Columbus Silver 6, Riegelwood 3

Game 5: Columbus County 10, Bladen County 2

Monday, June 15

Game 6: Whiteville 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 7: Columbus County 9, South Columbus Black 5

Tuesday, June 16

Game 8: South Columbus Black 8, Bladen County 4

Game 9: Whiteville vs. Columbus County

Wednesday, June 17

Game 10: Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 11: if necessary

District 9 Majors tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: West Robeson Blue beat Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson White 22, Elizabethtown 11

Monday, June 15

Game 3: West Robeson Blue beat Lumberton

Game 4: Fairmont 9, Elizabethtown 3

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Fairmont vs. Lumberton

Game 6: West Robeson White vs. West Robeson Blue

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: Fairmont-Lumberton winner vs. West Robeson White-West Robeson Blue loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Championship: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.