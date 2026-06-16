DYB: Elizabethtown Minors win, Majors eliminated

PEMBROKE — Elizabethtown erupted for seven runs in the third inning and defeated Fairmont 11-7 Monday, June 15 to advance in the Diamond Youth Baseball District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament.

Elizabethtown is scheduled to play West Robeson White on Tuesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. in another elimination game. The winner will play the loser of the Lumberton-West Robeson Blue game Wednesday, June 17 in the tournament semifinals.

Elizabethtown scored four runs in the first inning, then sent 13 batters to the plate in the decisive third inning that gave it an 11-2 lead.

Jackson Johnson and Waylon Smith opened the third with singles and advanced a base on a passed ball. Eli Rutland followed with a single to right that plated Jackson with the first run of the inning.

Ty’son Powell’s single to left loaded the bases. A walk to T.J. Smith forced home Smith. Jacari Rhodie followed with an RBI single and Javie Jackson connected for a 2-run double that made it 9-2.

Camden Wooten drove home a run with a single to left. Bryson Lee and Johnson walked to force home the final run.

Elizabethtown pounded out 14 hits, led by Powell, who went 3-for-3. Rutland, Johnson and Rhodie each had two hits. Waylon Smith, Allen, T.J. Smith, Jackson and Wooten each had a hit. T.J. Smith and Jackson each had two RBIs. Waylon Smith, Allen and Powell each scored twice.

Five Elizabethtown pitchers — Johnson, Allen, Rutland, Powell and Smith — combined on a one-hitter with 10 walks. Elizabethtown’s defense was charged with seven errors.

District 9 Majors: Fairmont 9, Elizabethtown 3

Fairmont defeated Elizabethtown in an elimination game Monday, June 15.

Conner Cain and Carter Sasser each had doubles for Elizabethtown.

Trailing 3-0, Elizabethtown got on the board with a run in third. Mahki Winters and Jaxson Vause drew one-out walks and both advanced on Holden Wilkins groundout. Winters scored on a wild pitch.

Fairmont increased its lead to 7-1 in the top of the fourth. Elizabethtown scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on consecutive doubles by Cain and Sasser followed by a groundout by Jackson Porter.

Members of the Elizabethtown Majors team were Saeed McElven, Carter Sasser, Ryker Dowless, Christopher Matheson, Jake Hilton, Jackson Porter, Jaxson Vause, Holden Wilkins, Conner Cain, Mahki Winters, Zaveone Rogers and Hunter Sult. Coaches were Nate Carver, Jason Cain and Mark Porter.

District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Lumberton beat Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 16, Elizabethtown 1

Monday, June 15

Game 3: Lumberton beat West Robeson White

Game 4: Elizabethtown 11, Fairmont 7

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Elizabethtown vs. West Robeson White, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson Blue vs. Lumberton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: Elizabethtown-West Robeson White winner vs. West Robeson Blue-Lumberton loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Championship: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.

District 9 Majors tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: West Robeson Blue beat Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson White 22, Elizabethtown 11

Monday, June 15

Game 3: Lumberton vs. West Robeson Blue

Game 4: Fairmont 9, Elizabethtown 3

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Fairmont vs. West Robeson Blue-Lumberton loser, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson White vs. West Robeson Blue-Lumberton winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Championship: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.

District 2 Majors tournament

at South Columbus

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Bladen County 8, Riegelwood 7

Game 2: Columbus County 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 3: South Columbus Black 7, Whiteville 0

Sunday, June 14

Game 4: South Columbus Silver 6, Riegelwood 3

Game 5: Columbus County 10, Bladen County 2

Monday, June 15

Game 6: Whiteville 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 7: Columbus County 9, South Columbus Black 5

Tuesday, June 16

Game 8: Bladen County vs. South Columbus Black, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Whiteville vs. Columbus County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 10: Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 11: if necessary