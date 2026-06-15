DYB Roundup: Columbus County tops Bladen County 10-2

TABOR CITY — Columbus County pitchers struck out 16 Bladen County batters Sunday, June 14 in a 10-2 victory in the winner’s bracket of the Diamond Youth Baseball District 2 Majors tournament.

In spite of the loss, Bladen County clinched a spot in the Division 2 state tournament with Riegelwood’s 6-3 loss to South Columbus Silver. Bladen County and Riegelwood are the Division 2 teams in the six-team, double-elimination tournament.

Bladen County will have a bye Monday, June 15 and is scheduled to play Tuesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. against Monday’s loser between Columbus County and South Columbus Black. The championship game is scheduled Wednesday, June 17.

Columbus County scored three runs in the first inning, but Bladen County countered with its two runs in the second. Colton Wilkins led off the inning with a walk and scored on a triple by Kash Purdie. Purdie, who had Bladen County’s lone hit, scored later in the inning.

Columbus County pulled away over the last two innings, scoring three times in the fifth and four times in the sixth.

District 9

The second day of the District 9 Majors and AAA (Minors) tournaments in Pembroke were rained out and rescheduled Monday, June 15. Both Elizabethtown teams are scheduled to play Fairmont at 8 p.m. in elimination games.

District 2 Majors tournament

at South Columbus

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Bladen County 8, Riegelwood 7

Game 2: Columbus County 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 3: South Columbus Black 7, Whiteville 0

Sunday, June 14

Game 4: South Columbus Silver 6, Riegelwood 3

Game 5: Columbus County 10, Bladen County 2

Monday, June 15

Game 6: Whiteville vs. South Columbus Silver, 6 p.m.

Game 7: South Columbus Black vs. Columbus County, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Game 8: Bladen County vs. Columbus County-South Columbus Black loser, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Whiteville-South Columbus Silver winner vs. Columbus County-South Columbus Black winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 10: Championship, 7 p.m.

Game 11: if necessary

District 9 Majors tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: West Robeson Blue vs. Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson White 22, Elizabethtown 11

Sunday, June 14

Game 3: Lumberton vs. West Robeson Blue, postponed

Game 4: Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, postponed

Monday, June 15

Game 3: Lumberton vs. West Robeson Blue, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Elizabethtown-Fairmont winner vs. West Robeson Blue-Lumberton loser, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson White vs. West Robeson Blue-Lumberton winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.

District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Lumberton beat Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 16, Elizabethtown 1

Sunday, June 14

Game 3: West Robeson White vs. Lumberton, postponed

Game 4: Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, postponed

Monday, June 15

Game 3: West Robeson White vs. Lumberton, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Elizabethtown-Fairmont winner vs. West Robeson White-Lumberton loser, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson Blue vs. West Robeson White-Lumberton winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.