Featured Church: Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist

Address: 1423 Oak Grove Church Road, Bladenboro

Phone: 910-648-6524

Pastor: Derrick Batten

Services: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m; Sunday evening, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Founded: 1862

History: The first services were held in a log building that was replaced by a frame building in 1871. This building was destroyed by fire in the early 1930’s. Another building was erected; additions to it were completed in 1955. The present building was constructed in 1967 and dedicated on June 30, 1968.