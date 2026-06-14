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Featured Church: Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist

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FEATURED CHURCH

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Address: 1423 Oak Grove Church Road, Bladenboro

Phone: 910-648-6524

Pastor: Derrick Batten

Services: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m; Sunday evening, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Founded: 1862

History: The first services were held in a log building that was replaced by a frame building in 1871. This building was destroyed by fire in the early 1930’s. Another building was erected; additions to it were completed in 1955. The present building was constructed in 1967 and dedicated on June 30, 1968.

Information taken from online search. If you would like your church to be featured, contact The Bladen Journal at [email protected].

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