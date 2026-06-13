DYB Roundup: Bladen Majors win; Elizabethtown Majors, Minors lose

TABOR CITY — Jalin Ballard scored the winning run on a wild pitch Saturday, June 13, lifting Bladen County to an 8-7 victory against Riegelwood in the first game of the Diamond Youth Baseball District 2 Majors tournament.

The victory advanced Bladen County to a game Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. against Columbus County.

The win was especially important because Bladen County and Riegelwood are the two teams in the six-team double elimination tournament competing for a spot in the Division 2 state tournament. Whichever team does best in the district tournament will advance to the state tournament.

Trailing 7-6 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, L.C. Council led off with a single to right and advanced on an error. Ballard reached on an error with Council scoring to tie the game. A ground out advanced Ballard to third. Riegelwood intentionally walked Kash Purdie and Colton Wilkins to load the bases to set up a force out at any base. Ballard scored the winning run when the pitch got past the catcher.

Council, Ballard, C.J. Singletary, Wilkins, Javion Johnson and Eric Deaver each had one hit for Bladen County. Wilkins’ hit was a triple. Singletary’s hit was a three-run double in the third that gave Bladen County a 5-1 lead. Ballard scored three runs and Council scored twice for Bladen County. Wilkins, Johnson and Eastyn Singletary each scored once.

Members of the Bladen County team are Jalin Ballard, L.C. Council, Eric Deaver, Javion Johnson, Kash Purdie, Gavin Richardson, Eastyn Singletary, C.J. Singletary, Memphis Smith, Brantley West and Colton Wilkins. Coaches are Graham Burney, Mack Singletary and Bradley Wilkins.

District 9 Majors: West Robeson White 22, Elizabethtown 11

In Pembroke, West Robeson White scored in every inning in outscoring Elizabethtown in a first-round game.

Elizabethtown scored six runs in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 11-9, but West Robeson White scored six times in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Christopher Matheson, Jackson Porter, Zaveone Rogers, Hunter Sult and Conner Cain each had a hit and scored a run for Elizabethtown. Jake Hilton had a double. Saeed McElven and Carter Sasser each scored twice. Ryker Dowless and Mahki Winters each scored a run.

Elizabethtown is scheduled to play an elimination game Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. against the loser between West Robeson Blue and Fairmont.

Members of the Elizabethtown Majors team are Saeed McElven, Carter Sasser, Ryker Dowless, Christopher Matheson, Jake Hilton, Jackson Porter, Jaxson Vause, James Wilkins, Conner Cain, Mahki Winters, Zaveone Rogers and Hunter Sult. Coaches are Nate Carver, Jason Cain and Mark Porter.

District 9 AAA (Minors): West Robeson Blue 16, Elizabethtown 1

In Pembroke, West Robeson Blue erupted for 11 runs in the second inning in a 16-1 victory against Elizabethtown in the opening round. The game was halted after three innings because of the run-rule.

Elizabethtown is scheduled to play Fairmont at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14 in an elimination game.

Elizabethtown scored its run in the first inning. Waylon Smith led off with a double and scored on a one-out single by Boyce Allen. Bryson Lee and Jackson Johnson each had a hit for Elizabethtown.

Members of the Elizabethtown Minors team are Eli Rutland, Boyce Allen, Jacari Rhodie, Javie Jackson, Tyson Powell, Camden Wooten, T.J. Smith, Kohen Smeigh, Waylon Smith, Jackson Johnson, Bryson Lee and Atlantis Ripley. Coaches are Camrin Wooten, Neil Smeigh and Teffrey McKoy.

District 2 Majors tournament

at South Columbus

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Bladen County 8, Riegelwood 7

Game 2: Columbus County 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 3: South Columbus Black 7, Whiteville 0

Sunday, June 14

Game 4: Riegelwood vs. South Columbus Silver, 5 p.m.

Game 5: Bladen County vs. Columbus County, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 15

Game 6: Whiteville vs. Riegelwood-South Columbus Silver winner, 6 p.m.

Game 7: South Columbus Black vs. Bladen County-Columbus County winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 10: Championship, 7 p.m.

Game 11: if necessary

District 9 Majors tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: West Robeson Blue vs. Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson White 22, Elizabethtown 11

Sunday, June 14

Game 3: Lumberton vs. West Robeson Blue-Fairmont winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Elizabethtown vs. West Robeson Blue-Fairmont loser, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 15

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson White vs. Game 3 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.

District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Fairmont vs. Lumberton

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 16, Elizabethtown 1

Sunday, June 14

Game 3: West Robeson White vs. Fairmont-Lumberton winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont-Lumberton loser, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 15

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson Blue vs. Game 3 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.