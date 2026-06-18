DYB: West Robeson Blue beats Elizabethtown Minors

PEMBROKE — Elizabethtown was eliminated from the Diamond Youth Baseball District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament Wednesday, June 17.

West Robeson Blue scored a 9-4 victory in the semifinals of the five-team double elimination tournament.

West Robeson Blue is scheduled to play Lumberton for the district championship Thursday, June 18. Both teams will advance to the Division 1 state tournament scheduled to begin July 3 in Tabor City.

Waylon Smith, Ty’son Powell, T.J. Smith, Boyce Allen, Jacari Rhodie and Camden Wooten had one hit for Elizabethtown in Wednesday’s contest. Eli Rutland and Allen each pitched three innings for Elizabethtown.

Each team scored three runs in the first inning. After an out, Elizabethtown’s Waylon Smith and Powell singled. The second out on a fielder’s choice kept two runners on base. T.J. Smith then ripped a double to left that scored two runs. Singles by Allen and Rhodie scored T.J. Smith with the final run.

West Robeson Blue scored three more runs in the third and added another run in the fourth for a 7-3 advantage.

Elizabethtown plated a run in the fifth to cut it to 7-4. Kohen Smeigh walked, Wooten singled and Bryson Lee walked to load the bases. Smeigh then scored on a passed ball.

West Robeson Blue added two runs in the sixth inning.

Members of the Elizabethtown Minors team were Eli Rutland, Boyce Allen, Jacari Rhodie, Javie Jackson, Tyson Powell, Camden Wooten, T.J. Smith, Kohen Smeigh, Waylon Smith, Jackson Johnson, Bryson Lee and Atlantis Ripley. Coaches were Camrin Wooten, Neil Smeigh and Teffrey McKoy.

District 9 AAA (Minors) tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Lumberton beat Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 16, Elizabethtown 1

Monday, June 15

Game 3: Lumberton beat West Robeson White

Game 4: Elizabethtown 11, Fairmont 7

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Elizabethtown 13, West Robeson White 5

Game 6: Lumberton 7, West Robeson Blue 4

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: West Robeson Blue 9, Elizabethtown 4

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Championship: Lumberton vs. West Robeson Blue, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.

District 2 Majors tournament

at South Columbus

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: Bladen County 8, Riegelwood 7

Game 2: Columbus County 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 3: South Columbus Black 7, Whiteville 0

Sunday, June 14

Game 4: South Columbus Silver 6, Riegelwood 3

Game 5: Columbus County 10, Bladen County 2

Monday, June 15

Game 6: Whiteville 10, South Columbus Silver 0

Game 7: Columbus County 9, South Columbus Black 5

Tuesday, June 16

Game 8: South Columbus Black 8, Bladen County 4

Game 9: Columbus County 2, Whiteville 0

Wednesday, June 17

Game 10: Championship: Columbus County beat South Columbus Black

District 9 Majors tournament

at Pembroke

Saturday, June 13

Game 1: West Robeson Blue beat Fairmont

Game 2: West Robeson White 22, Elizabethtown 11

Monday, June 15

Game 3: West Robeson Blue beat Lumberton

Game 4: Fairmont 9, Elizabethtown 3

Tuesday, June 16

Game 5: Fairmont beat Lumberton

Game 6: West Robeson Blue beat West Robeson White

Wednesday, June 17

Game 7: Fairmont beat West Robeson White

Thursday, June 18

Game 8: Championship: West Robeson Blue vs. Fairmont, 6 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.