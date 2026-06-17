BCC’s Career Kaleidoscope inspires future leaders

Bladen Community College recently welcomed dozens of young learners and teens to campus for its Career Kaleidoscope Youth Summer Camps, creating four days filled with discovery, learning, and fun.

Thanks to a community grant from International Paper, campers experienced hands-on career exploration opportunities while also strengthening literacy, communication, creativity, and teamwork skills.

Throughout the week, the college campus was buzzing with energy as campers explored career pathways in healthcare, agriculture, engineering, emergency services, cosmetology, culinary arts, computer science, construction trades, law enforcement, and more. Through engaging activities led by Bladen Community College faculty, staff, and community partners, students gained valuable exposure to careers they may one day pursue.

The younger campers, ranging from rising first through fifth graders, participated in interactive literacy activities designed to foster a love of reading while building comprehension and critical thinking skills. Through reading journals, story discussions, creative projects, and hands-on learning experiences, students strengthened their ability to express ideas.

Teen campers enjoyed a more immersive experience, spending time in specialized areas such as nursing and allied healthcare, agricultural science, engineering, computer science, culinary arts, and cosmetology. They also participated in collaborative writing and communication activities, including creating and performing improv skits, which helped build confidence, creativity, public speaking abilities, and teamwork skills.

“The excitement on campus was contagious,” said Karen Rideout, Community Enrichment Facilitator at Bladen Community College. “Our campers were eager to learn, ask questions, and explore new possibilities. It was inspiring to watch them discover interests and talents they may not have known they had while developing skills that will serve them well in school and beyond.”

International Paper’s funding provided books, literacy-based educational games, classroom support staff, and snacks.

“The support of International Paper demonstrates a shared commitment to the future of our community,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College. “By investing in programs like Career Kaleidoscope, we are helping young people develop literacy skills, confidence, communication abilities, and aspirations that will benefit them for years to come.”

For more information about community enrichment programs and future youth camps, visit BladenCC.edu or call 910-879-5630.