Bladen County plans 250th anniversary events

The United States of America is celebrating its semiquincentennial with the highlight set for Washington, D.C., on July 4.

The historic 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 also is being celebrated in Bladen County with several events planned throughout the year.

It begins next week with a pair of events with local history enthusiast Chris Meggs sponsored by the Bladen County Public Library. Meggs will take guests on a journey through America’s 250th anniversary on Tuesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Elizabethtown branch located at 111 North Cypress Street.

Two days later, June 25, the library’s weekly children’s story time will be held on the courthouse lawn at 10 a.m. when Meggs will incorporate the Charters of Freedom display in his presentation.

Call 910-862-6990 for information about the events.

Bladenboro will get an early start on an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 27 from noon until 9 p.m. at Clarence McLean Park. There will be water slides, a fire department water fight, food trucks, music and games. The highlight will be a glow-in-the-dark parade that will start at dusk. Information: [email protected].

Enjoy blues music with Banjo Steve & Friends at a Red, White & Blues event Friday, July 3 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery at 195 Vineyard Drive in Elizabethtown. Bring a lawn chair and the family for the concert on the lakeside pavilion beside the zoological garden on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary. The concert is free. Information: 910-645-4291 or capefearwinery.com.

Of course, no 250th anniversary celebration would be complete without fireworks. White Lake will have its annual fireworks show Saturday, July 4 beginning about 9 p.m. Information: 910-862-4800.

More booms are slated for Sunday, July 5 with Harmony Hall Village Plantation’s Red, White and Boom celebration. The event is slated from noon until 4 p.m. at 1615 River Road in White Oak. There will be food and drink vendors, games, history displays, information booths and story time. The feature will be a cannon display and firing. Don’t let the size of the cannon fool you. It delivers a boom. Information: 910-874-1707 or [email protected].

Harmony Hall Village Plantation will feature American Military Through the Ages on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will have a look at the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Operating Enduring Freedom and the modern day military. Information: 910-874-1707 or [email protected].