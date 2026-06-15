Bladen County Schools recognize employees

Bladen County Schools recognized 23 teachers who have announced retirements and named teachers of the year and principal of the year during the annual Employee Recognition Luncheon held Monday, June 8.

The system honored teachers, administrators and support staff who made contributions to the district during the 2025-26 academic year.

Tar Heel’s Vanessa Ruffin was named the Principal of the Year in a vote by her fellow principals.

Asia Burney of Elizabethtown Primary School was named Bladen County Schools Teacher of the Year. Michaela McKinley of Elizabethtown Middle was selected Beginning Teacher of the Year. Mitchell Newkirk of East Bladen and Elizabeth Roberson of West Bladen were chosen co-CTE Teachers of the Year.

Teachers retiring this year are Jennifer Alford, Carrie Singletary, Lisa Barnes, Cynthia Chisholm, Angela Davis, Constance DeCosta, Ethel Drew, Stancil Drew, Sandra Evans, Susan Harrison, Ruth Huggins, Jonathan Lewis, Annette Lopez, Brenda McDowell, Valerie Morris, Lisa Parnell, Barbara Pope, Darlyn Purdie, Kimberly Smith, Jane Sykes, Patrica Watkins, Cheryl West and Wendell Williams.

“You have invested your time, talents, and hearts into the success of countless students,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said. “While your names may not appear in every story, your influence is woven into the achievements of generations of young people who have walked through our doors. The legacy you leave behind is not found in buildings or programs, but in lives changed and opportunities created.”

Teachers of the Year were Lauren Young, Bladen Early College; Christina LeFevre, Bladen Lakes Primary; Rebecca Rees, Bladenboro Middle; Kelly Durden, Bladenboro Primary; Luke Schrepfer, Clarkton School of Discovery; Denise Rising, Dublin Primary; Christopher Wagoner, East Arcadia; Mahipal Deswal, East Bladen; Tammy Bolden, Elizabethtown Middle; Asia Burney, Elizabethtown Primary; Matthew Bobby, Tar Heel; and Nikki Bryant, West Bladen.

Beginning Teachers of the Year were Shyla Young, Bladenboro Middle; Michaela McKinley, Elizabethtown Middle; Brittany Edwards, Elizabethtown Primary; and Lauren Gooden, Tar Heel.

Recognized as Teacher Assistants of the Year were Rose Burgess, Bladen Lakes Primary; Chasity Wilkins, Bladenboro Primary; Angel Thompson, Dublin Primary; Mariana Follo, Elizabethtown Primary; and Jacqueline Johnson, Tar Heel.

New principals

Also last week, Bladen County Schools announced new leadership appointments for the 2026-27 school year. The changes take effect July 1.

New principal assignments were John Ammons Bladen Lakes Primary, David Wimert at Bladenboro Primary and Heather Thompson at Bladenboro Middle. Shannon Ross will be an assistant principal at East Bladen and Pam Bryant will be an assistant principal at Bladenboro Primary and Bladenboro Middle.

Jennifer Marlowe will become the Licensure and Beginning Teacher Coordinator and Joyce Spencer will become MTSS and Compliance Coordinator.