HOPE MILLS — Hunter Hester and J.T. Hepler belted home runs and drove in two runs Wednesday as West Bladen opened its baseball season with a 12-10 victory against Gray’s Creek.

The Knights scored in every inning except the third in giving new coach Bladen Strickland a win in his debut.

Ashton Davis, Weston Hilburn and Aidan Trinidad each had two hits for West Bladen, which also used 10 walks to help its offense.

West Bladen led 12-6 after 6½ innings, but Gray’s Creek scored four times in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded when Hepler enticed a ground ball to third baseman Hester who recorded the force out to end the game.

Hester pitched the first four innings to earn the win. Davis pitched an inning and Hepler pitched the final two innings.

Hepler’s home run came in the fifth inning and scored Trinidad, who had singled, that gave the Knights a 10-5 lead. Hester’s blast led off the six inning inning.

Softball: East Bladen 9, Clinton 3

In Clinton, Tatum Allen went 3-for-3 with two doubles and scored three runs as the Eagles topped Clinton 9-3 in the season opener for both teams. Jenna Brice and Tenley Dowless combined to scatter seven hits and strike out 11 for East Bladen. Brice struck out nine, walked three and allowed three runs, one earned, over five innings.

The Eagles collected 10 hits, including two each from Angelina Jones and Chloe Merritt, used eight walks and took advantage of three errors by Clinton. East Bladen scored six runs over the final two innings.

Baseball: Clinton 4, East Bladen 3

In Clinton, the Dark Horses managed only three hits, but took advantage of five East Bladen errors in beating the Eagles 4-3. None of the Clinton runs were earned.

East Bladen trailed 4-1 after five innings, but scored twice in the sixth to pull within a run. A walk to Jayce Hatcher followed by singles by Isaiah Lee and Zach Sholar plated the first run. After two strikeouts, Josh Dawson singled home Lee. Davion Lewis led off the Eagles’ seventh with a double, but was left stranded.

Lewis was 3-for-4 and Sholar was 2-for-4 to lead the 10-hit East Bladen attack. Easton Bostic pitched the first three innings and took the loss.

Girls’ soccer: Clinton 6, East Bladen 0

In Clinton, the Eagles were shut out by perennial power Clinton in a non-conference match.

“I thought we played well,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “We had a mixture of returners and several who made their first varsity start.

“Proud of our toughness and grit we showed. It’s a tough place to play and playing a team who historically has been very good.”

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: Clinton 4, East Bladen 3

JV: West Bladen at Gray’s Creek

Softball

East Bladen 9, Clinton 3

Girls’ Soccer

Clinton 6, East Bladen 0

THURSDAY, FEB. 26

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

3A boys: Greene Central at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

2A girls: Manteo at East Bladen, 5 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Girls at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Mercury vs. Sparks, 6:30 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Pacers vs. Warriors, 5:45 p.m.

Lakers vs. Celtics, 7:15 p.m.

Mavericks vs. Knicks, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 27

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Clinton at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Fairmont, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Softball

Clinton at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Fairmont, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Clinton at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at South Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].