Tar Heel’s Derion Parker and Elizabethtown’s Jabrel Rogers (5) preparing for the opening jump ball.

Bladenboro (blue) and Clarkton (white) players battle for the loose ball following the opening tip.

Elizabethtown’s Jayden Hall (12) takes a jump shot from the corner against Tar Heel.

Bladenboro’s Ady Carroll (35) drives to the basket against Clarkton’s Zoey Graham.

CLARKTON — Jamarie Shaw made a buzzer-beating shot Tuesday lifting Bladenboro to a 36-34 win over Clarkton in a Bladen County middle school boys’ basketball game played inside Harold L. Ford Gymnasium.

Bladen County middle school teams completed their seasons Tuesday.

The Bulldogs defeated Clarkton in three tightly contested games this season. Bladenboro won 27-24 in the preseason tournament championship game, then edged the Blue Devils at home 30-26.

Keithan Russ led Bladenboro (10-2) with 14 points in Tuesday’s season finale. Shawn Davisson had 14 points for Clarkton (4-8).

The Tar Heels boys (6-5) were credited with a 20-4 victory at Elizabethtown (0-11). The game was halted at half because bats were flying inside the gym.

The Bladenboro and Elizabethtown girls won their final games to finish with 10-2 records. Bladenboro won two of the three meetings between the teams, including a 27-22 decision in the preseason tournament. The Bulldogs’ other loss came against Tabor City.

In Clarkton, Zamani Mason had 14 points and Ady Carroll had 10 in Bladenboro’s 33-11 victory against the Blue Devils (3-8). Isabel Gardner had four points for Clarkton.

In Elizabethtown, Racquel Whittington had 17 points and Jeniyah Whittington had 15 in the Cougars’ 34-2 victory against Tar Heel (4-7). DeAnna Davis and Londyn Douglas each made free throws for the Panthers.

BOYS: BLADENBORO 36, CLARKTON 34

Bladenboro (36) — Keithan Russ 14, Zion Ellison 1, Jamarie Shaw 8, Oxciel Campos, Brayden Freeman 3, Avion Murphy, Ronderick Bellamy, Jayden Ruffin 6, Kamarrie Barr, Tyler Thurman, McCarty, Rashad Johnson, Kash Purdie, Braylon Melvin 4.

Clarkton (34) — Shawn Davisson 14, Jaylin Ballard 4, Dyson Moore 3, Travaughn Shipman 5, Markel Jacobs, Ty’Quan Jones 6, Braylan Smith, Malakye Rogers, Mari Byrd 2, Chatham Rigsbee, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson, Trasyn Smith.

GIRLS: BLADENBORO 33, CLARKTON 11

Bladenboro (33) — Zamani Mason 14, Kaylee Fisher, Camarri Covington 2, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, Sa’bria Cobb, Nora Chadwick, Aubrey McKeithan 1, K’nyla Thompson, Liz Miller 6, Ady Carroll 10, Paislee Alley, Caity McLaurin.

Clarkton (11) — Khloey Smith 2, Zoey Graham 3, Jamaya Jones, Isabel Gardner 4, Skyy Johnson 2, Chyna Smith, Ronnae McLean, Josi Ward, Ruby Arnold, Cionni Smith, Journey Smith, Kiarra Utley, Harmonie Purdie, India Thurman.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 34, TAR HEEL 2

Tar Heel (2) — DeAnna Davis 1, Zeniyah Pemberton, Allyzon Sandoval, Londyn Douglas 1, Bryanna Brady, Jewel Drye, Tahari Cromartie, Kaydence Monroe, Makenzie Wright, Scarlet Stephens, Alitzel Ortiz.

Elizabethtown (34) — Racquel Whittington 17, Nyashia Lyles 2, Jeniyah Whittington 15, Jennifer Stanislas, Chanel High, Janna Tandang, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner.

