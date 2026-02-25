Lejeune’s Eli Winston (5) looks to make a pass to a teammate as East Bladen’s Landyn Scott (22) and John Monroe (12) apply pressure.

Four days ago the East Bladen boys’ basketball team was on top of the mountain after making a surprising run to the Carolina Conference tournament championship.

Tuesday night, the Eagles’ season came to an abrupt end.

Lejeune held off East Bladen in a high-scoring fourth quarter and won 61-57 on Patty Evers Court in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.

“We came out a little flat,” East Bladen coach Aking Elting said. “I feel like we didn’t feel the urgency and came out a little overconfident.

“We didn’t give up towards the end, but I think we came out flat and underestimated this team,” Elting said.

The teams had one common opponent. East Bladen defeated Lakewood twice during the regular season while Lejeune lost a pair of close contests against the Leopards.

Keyshawn Kemp scored 24 of his game high 29 points in the second half for East Bladen (10-16), which lost its first eight games before recovering to win the conference tournament and earn a home playoff game.

Maurice Thomas scored 18 points, Eli Winston had 15 and Jaceon Trice added 12 for the Devilpups (8-10), who advanced to the second round scheduled Thursday at Voyager Academy (19-7) in Durham.

East Bladen did jump to a 7-0 lead on baskets by Jaden Lewis and Kemp followed by a 3-pointer from Landyn Scott. Lejeune took its first lead, 17-16, when Thomas scored inside with 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter. A basket by Jaceon Trice gave the Devilpups a 19-16 lead at half.

The game was tied once and the lead changed four times in the open minutes of the third quarter before Lejeune took the lead for good on Trice’s basket that gave the Devilpups a 28-26 advantage.

East Bladen stayed within striking distance the rest of the game, but could never get over the hump. The teams combined to score 54 points in the fourth quarter.

Baskets by Lewis and Tevin McLean pulled the Eagles within 41-39 with 5:30 to play, but Lejeune pulled ahead 48-41 after Noah Keller’s basket with 4 minutes remaining.

Kemp’s 3-pointer with 1:55 left cut East Bladen’s deficit to 52-47, but the Devilpups got a basket from Thomas and a pair of free throws from Gabriel Camacho to open at 58-49 lead with 45 seconds remaining.

A layup by Lewis with 16 seconds left pulled East Bladen within 59-55. Lejeune committed a turnover with 12 seconds to play, but the Eagles turned it over five seconds later. Thomas then sank two free throws that sealed it for Lejeune.

“Beginning the season 0-8 we definitely didn’t think we’d be here (in the playoffs),” Elting said, “but these guys fought. I’m proud of these guys. We never gave up. They played their hearts out for me. I’m super proud of them.”

LEJEUNE (61) — Noah Keller 6, Eli Winston 15, Jaceon Trice 12, Gabriel Camacho 8, Maurice Thomas 18, Grady Mahaffey 2.

EAST BLADEN (57) — Keyshawn Kemp 29, Tevin McLean 8, Khalil McKoy, John Monroe 1, Jaden Lewis 9, Landyn Scott 8, Benjamin Lent, Dashon Campbell, Lakota Schmale 2.

