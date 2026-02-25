The West Bladen boys and East Bladen girls will host second round games Thursday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball playoffs.

The East Bladen girls’ game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and the West Bladen boys’ game at 6 p.m. Admission will be $10.

Both Bladen County teams received first-round byes.

The seventh-seeded West Bladen boys (20-6) will play No. 10 Greene Central (15-9) in the 3A playoffs inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium.

The sixth-seeded East Bladen girls (19-7) will play No. 11 Manteo (9-9) in the 2A playoffs on Patty Evers Court.

Thursday’s winners will advance to the third round scheduled Saturday.

The Manteo girls defeated Rosewood 57-31 in Tuesday’s opening round of the state playoffs. The Redskins finished fourth in the Albemarle Athletic 2A Conference.

The Greene Central boys placed third in the Eastern Plains 2A/3A Conference behind traditional powers Farmville Central and Kinston. The Rams defeated Bartlett Yancey 68-48 in Tuesday’s first round.

West Bladen and Greene Central each lost twice to Farmville Central this season. The Knights lost 74-50 and 71-64 in December. Greene Central lost to the Jaguars 64-62 and 74-47 in conference games.

