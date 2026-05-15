Thursday Roundup: East Bladen beats North Duplin in NCHSAA girls’ soccer playoffs

CALYPSO — Maylin McMichael scored late in the first half and East Bladen defeated North Duplin 1-0 on Thursday night in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.

The Eagles (16-6-1) posted their 10th shutout in their last 12 matches and beat Carolina Conference co-champion North Duplin for the second time in three matches this season. It was East Bladen’s 15th shutout this season.

North Duplin (14-3-0) tied with Hobbton for the conference regular season and tournament championship. The tournament championship was cancelled because of wet grounds.

Master sports schedule | Standings

McMichael’s goal came off a corner kick by Gabby Rebollar in the 36th minute. With Kenley Parks breaking toward the net, Rebollar’s kick from the right side landed about 8 yards from the goal. McMichael, a freshman, punched the ball into the upper right corner for the lone goal.

The goal came seconds after Rebollar’s corner kick from the left landed near the far post and was knocked out by a North Duplin defender.

East Bladen, the No. 11 seed in the 24-team East bracket, will play the winner between No. 3 Camden County (17-3-1) and No. 14 East Wake Academy (8-8-2) in the third round scheduled Monday, May 18. The Camden County-East Wake Academy was postponed Thursday and rescheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.

3A Girls’ Soccer: Wake Prep 9, West Bladen 0

In Wake Forest, Brenna Barnes and Brooke Henderson each scored twice as No. 1 seed Wake Prep Academy shut out West Bladen in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

The Guardians (19-2-1) scored eight goals in the first half in eliminating the Knights (7-13-2). It was the first time in program history that West Bladen advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Seniors on the West Bladen team were Faith Wren, Makenna Thurman, Abigail Rojas-Aguilar, LiLeigh Anderson, Helaina Conklin, Marbella Sandoval-Rojas, Camila Ribon Carrillo, Yoana Gore and Leidi Zuniga Labra.

3A Track and Field Championship

In Greensboro, West Bladen’s Tahlela Bethea placed 12th in the NCHSAA 3A track and field championship meet at N.C. A&T. The senior’s best jump was 4 feet, 8 inches. Hendersonville’s Iver Hunt won with a leap of 5-2.

Golf: Thundering Herd

The threesome of Ben Henderson, Stephen Clark and Mitchell Henderson won the weekly Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with a 4-under for the nine-hole event.

The Thundering Herd is played each Thursday. Call the clubhouse at 910-247-6132 to enter.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ soccer playoffs

2A: East Bladen 1, North Duplin 0

3A: Wake Prep Academy 9, West Bladen 0

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Cubs vs. Clarkton

Elizabethtown DYB Coach Pitch

Mets 14, Royals 3

8-10-Year-Old Softball

Rockets vs. Heat

Thunder vs. Bandits

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Bladen County DYB Majors

Clarkton at Bladenboro, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

No games scheduled

SUNDAY, MAY 17

No games scheduled

MONDAY, MAY 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ soccer playoffs

2A: East Bladen vs. Camden County/East Wake Academy winner

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Dodgers vs. Tigers, 6 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Phillies, 6 p.m.