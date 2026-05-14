Elizabethtown man changed with attempted first degree murder

An Elizabethtown man is in custody inside the Bladen County Detention Center on several charges, including attempted first degree murder, in what the Sheriff’s Office reported as a domestic incident.
David Wayne Parks, who is 37 years old and lives in Elizabethtown, has been charged with the following, according to the Sheriff’s Office:
• Felony attempted first degree murder
• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
• Felony first degree kidnapping
• Felony assault by strangulation
• Felony assault serious bodily injury
• Misdemeanor crime of domestic violence
• Misdemeanor communicating threats
• 5 counts of misdemeanor assault inflict serious injury with minor present
• 5 counts of misdemeanor child abuse
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman who appeared to have been assaulted was reported near the 3500 block of Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown about 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Deputies found the woman with multiple body injuries and severe head trauma. She was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Neither the woman nor the hospital were identified by the Sheriff’s Office.
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