Woodmen Life Chapter 262 has established an endowment at Bladen Community College that will provide scholarships to support Bladen County students pursuing any degree program at the college.

The endowment, announced Monday, Feb. 23, reflects a shared commitment to expanding educational opportunities and investing in the success of local students. By easing financial barriers, the scholarship will help recipients focus on achieving their academic and career goals.

In addition to establishing the endowed scholarship, Woodmen Life Chapter 262 also made generous contributions to the college’s Student Emergency Fund and the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry. These vital resources are well utilized and play an essential role in supporting students by helping meet basic needs, allowing them to remain focused on their education.

Founded in 1890, Woodmen Life is a not-for-profit life insurance organization dedicated not only to protecting the financial future of families, but also to giving back in meaningful ways. With a long-standing tradition of service, Woodmen Life strengthens communities across America by reinvesting resources locally and supporting initiatives that make a difference.

For more information about scholarships or ways to give, contact the Bladen Community College Foundation at 910-879-5500 or visit the website at BladenCC.edu.