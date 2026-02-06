East Bladen’s Tevin McLean goes up for a shot against West Columbus’ Larry Graham (2).

The opportunity was there for the East Bladen boys’ basketball team to move into a tie for second place in the Carolina Conference, but it was West Columbus that made the plays down the stretch Thursday to squeeze out a 56-50 high school basketball victory.

The Vikings (9-11, 7-3 Carolina) outscored East Bladen 9-2 in the final three minutes to earn the victory and move into sole possession of second behind conference leader East Columbus (8-8, 6-2 Carolina).

East Bladen (5-14, 5-4) remained in fourth place in the seven-team conference with three games remaining in the regular season.

In the girls’ game, Ariel Cromartie scored 22 points as East Bladen rolled to a 55-19 victory. The Eagles’ junior varsity boys’ team remained in first place in the conference with a 56-37 win.

Between the varsity games, East Bladen recognized its basketball players and cheerleaders who are seniors and participating in their next-to-last regular season home game on Patty Evers Court.

Boys’ basketball seniors are Dashon Campbell, Yoni Gonzalez, Keyshawn Kemp, Khalil McKoy and Tevin McLean. Girls basketball seniors are Cabria Baldwin, Nia McKoy, Niyah Wooten and Cromartie. Cheerleading seniors are Macey Potter, Janiya Reed, Kymani Spencer and Taylor Wheeless.

In the boys’ game, East Bladen took a 48-47 lead with 4:26 remaining on a driving layup by McLean. West Columbus regained the lead with 2:40 left on a bucket by Zion Eady, then opened a five-point edge after Larry Graham made a free throw, then followed with a three-point play that put the Vikings ahead 53-48 with 51 seconds remaining.

McLean’s basket with 20 seconds left kept East Bladen within a possession at 53-50, but West Columbus made three of four free throws down the stretch to capture the win.

Graham led West Columbus with 25 points. Kemp and McLean each scored 17 for East Bladen.

In the girls’ game, Cromartie scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half as East Bladen raced to a 39-9 advantage. Cromartie’s free throw with 6:52 remaining in the third quarter gave the Eagles a 44-9 lead and began a running clock for the rest of the contest.

East Bladen (16-4, 7-2 Carolina) moved into a tie for second place with North Duplin (14-5, 7-2 Carolina), both a half game behind East Columbus (12-4, 7-1 Carolina).

Demya Powell scored 12 for West Columbus (1-15, 1-9 Carolina).

In the JV boys’ game, Lakota Schmale and Benjamin Len each scored 12 points and Joel Lewis and Fox Sutton each added 10 as the Eagles (9-10, 8-1 Carolina) rolled to a 56-37 triumph to open the tripleheader.

VARSITY BOYS: WEST COLUMBUS 56, EAST BLADEN 50

West Columbus (56) — Larry Graham 25, Jaceon Keel 6, Zion Eady 16, Demond Williams 6, Ayden Scott 2, Santonio Vereen 1, Gary Brown.

East Bladen (50) — Keyshawn Kemp 17, Tevin McLean 17, Khalil McKoy 4, Yoni Gonzalez 3, John Monroe, Jaden Lewis 1, Landyn Scott 5, Conner Hill, Dashon Campbell 3.

VARSITY GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 55, WEST COLUMBUS 19

West Columbus (19) — Iyana Lowery 2, Demya Powell 12, Shanija Bethea, Brissa Matheson 2, India Baxley, Kayleigh Maneg 3, Xaviona Turner, Adrianna Singleton, Akeelah Snowten.

East Bladen (55) — Kayla Hall, Aaliyah Monroe 8, Ellen Battle 8, Ariel Cromartie 22, Tyliah Freeman, Julia Flowers 2, Sana’a Singletary 2, Janiya Jones 2, Nia McKoy, Niyah Wooten 7, Grayce Edwards 5.

JV BOYS: EAST BLADEN 56, WEST COLUMBUS 37

West Columbus (37) — Jafels A., Eric W. 2, Dylan 2, Josh 2, Jaden F. 3, Zavion Ward, Marvis w. 5, Taylor F., Jayden M. 6, Royce B., Zayion F. 15.

East Bladen (56) — Omar Powell 5, Damian Maynor 2, John High, Prince Powell 1, Joel Lewis 10, Fox Sutton 10, Benjamin Lent 12, Lakota Schmale 12, Prince McKoy, Tyrone Freeman 4.

