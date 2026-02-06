BLADENBORO — Keithan Russ scored nine points to lead a balanced scoring attack Thursday and Bladenboro limited Clarkton to only a point in the third quarter in edging the Blue Devils 30-26 in a tightly contested middle school boys’ basketball game inside Wills Nance Jr. Gymnasium.

In other games, the Bladenboro girls defeated Clarkton 46-23, Tar Heel boys downed Elizabethtown 39-23 and the Elizabethtown girls bested Tar Heel 40-7.

The Bladenboro boys (6-0) held a slim 14-13 lead at half, but opened a 20-14 edge by outscoring Clarkton 6-1 in the third quarter, then held off the Blue Devils’ attempted rally.

Travaughn Shipman scored 12 for Clarkton (2-4).

The Bladenboro girls (6-0) also remained unbeaten by doubling up Clarkton 46-23. Zamani Mason poured in 16 of her 24 points in the first half for the Bulldogs, who led 18-3 after the first quarter. Zoey Graham scored eight points to lead Clarkton (1-4).

In Tar Heel, Domani Grimes and Derion Parker combined for 23 points as the Panthers pulled away in the middle quarters for a 39-23 victory over Elizabethtown. Grimes netted 13 points and Parker had 10 for Tar Heel (2-3). Khalil Moore led Elizabethtown (0-5) with six points.

In the girls’ game, Racquel Whittington scored a game high 17 points and Jeniyah Whittington added 11 in Elizabethtown’s 40-7 triumph. Jeniyah Whittington scored six points in the second quarter and Racquel Whittington had 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Cougars (4-2). Kaydence Monroe drained a 3-pointer for Tar Heel (2-3).

BOYS: BLADENBORO 30, CLARKTON 26

Clarkton (26) — Shawn Davisson 6, Jaylin Ballard 8, Dyson Moore, Markel Jacobs, Travaughn Shipman 12, Tyquan Jones, Braylon Smith, Malakye Rogers, Mari Byrd, Chatham Rigsbee, Trasyn Smith, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson.

Bladenboro (30) — Zion Ellison, Avion Murphy, Jamarie Shaw 4, Kamarrie Barr 2, Brayden Freeman 5, Keithan Russ 9, Ronderick Bellamy 3, Braylon Melvin 4, Triton Bordeaux 2, Aaron Guyton, Jayden Ruffin, Tyler Thurman, Oxciel Campos, Javion Johnson, Kash Purdie.

BOYS: TAR HEEL 39, ELIZABETHTOWN 23

Elizabethtown (23) — Khalil Moore 6, KyJuan Phillips 4, Malikhi Bizzell 2, Jabrel Rogers 7, Deshawn Bospel 4, Jaylyn Hall, Ayden Smith, Malikhi Lynn, Eli Brock.

Tar Heel (39) — Eli Hinnant 6, Tyshawn King, Carlos Flores, Domani Grimes 13, Derion Parker 10, Mario Johnson, Daveon Whittington 8, Dermont McMillian, Gregory McKiver, Elijah Willis.

GIRLS: BLADENBORO 46, CLARKTON 23

Clarkton (23) — Khloey Smith 2, Zoey Graham 8, Jamaya Jones 3, Isabel Gardner 5, Skyy Johnson 2, Chyna Smith, Ronnae McLean, Josi Ward, Ruby Arnold, Cionni Smith 3, Journey Smith, I. Thurman, Harmonie Purdie, K Utley.

Bladenboro (46) — Zamani Mason 24, Kaylee Fisher, Camarri Covington 2, Eva Dove, Bella Hester 2, Sa’bria Cobb 3, Nora Chadwick, Aubrey McKeithan 1, K’nyla Thompson 4, Elizabeth Miller 5, Ady Carroll 5, Paislee Alley.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 40, TAR HEEL 7

Elizabethtown (40) — Racquel Whittington 17, Nyashia Lyles 4, Jeniyah Whittington 11, Jennifer Stanislas 6, Chanel High, Janna Tandang, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner 2.

Tar Heel (7) — Zeniyah Pemberton, DeAnna Davis 2, Allyzon Sandoval Cruz, Bryanna Brady, Kaydence Monroe 3, Jewel Drye 2, Betsy Rojo Martinez, Makenzie Wright, Scarlet Stephens

