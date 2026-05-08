East Bladen, West Bladen to host girls’ soccer playoff matches

The East Bladen and West Bladen girls’ soccer teams qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs and will host first round matches next week.

East Bladen (14-6-1) is seeded No. 11 in 2A East and is scheduled to play No. 22 Rosewood (0-13-3) on Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. The winner will play at No. 6 seed North Duplin in the second round.

West Bladen (6-11-2) is seeded No. 16 in 3A East and is scheduled to play No. 17 Pender (4-11-0) on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. The winner will play at top-seeded Wake Prep in the second round.

Admission to the matches will be $10.

Pairing were released Friday by the NCHSAA.

East Bladen finished third in the Carolina Conference behind regular season and tournament co-champions North Duplin (14-2-0) and Hobbton (14-5-0). The tournament finals between North Duplin and Hobbton was rained out.

The Eagles won their last six matches of the regular season by shutout, outscoring opponents 25-0. East Bladen beat East Columbus 4-0 in the conference tournament semifinals and lost to Hobbton 2-1 in overtime in the semifinals.

East Bladen split two regular season matches against North Duplin, losing 2-1 in overtime and beating the Rebels 3-0 at home. Rosewood lost a pair of non-conference matches to North Duplin 5-0 and 7-0. Rosewood has been outscored this season 53-4.

West Bladen didn’t get its first win until its ninth match with a 1-0 victory at Whiteville. After the 0-7-1 start, the Knights went 6-2-1 before ending with a pair of losses to Southeastern Conference champion South Brunswick. West Bladen defeated South Columbus 3-1 on April 24 to secure second place in the conference.

West Bladen and Pender have not played any common opponents this season.

Other first-round pairings, with seeding in parenthesis, involving Carolina Conference and Southeastern Conference teams are:

2A: (21) Chocowinity Southside at (12) Union

2A: (20) Lakewood at (13) Edenton Holmes

3A: (19) South Lenoir at (14) South Columbus

3A: (18) Whiteville at (15) Elizabeth City Northeastern

4A: (20) Red Springs at (13) Roanoke Rapids

2A byes: North Duplin, Hobbton

5A bye: South Brunswick