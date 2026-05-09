East Carteret ousts East Bladen from 2A softball playoffs

BEAUFORT — East Carteret exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning Friday to beat East Bladen 10-0 and eliminate the Eagles from the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A softball playoffs.

Alex Parrish limited the Eagles to a bunt single by Sierra Thompson in the second inning and struck out six in the second-round game.

Jenna Brice pitched into the fifth inning for East Bladen (9-13) and was charged with 10 runs on nine hits.

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East Carteret (15-5) will host the winner between Rosewood and East Wake Academy in the third round of the 2A East playoffs Tuesday, May 12.

The Mariners scored single runs in the first three innings, then closed the game because of the run rule with their seven runs in the fifth.

Singles by Selena Herrera-Alvarado, Mali Peck and Ashley Mintz to start the fifth inning put East Carteret ahead 5-0. The game ended on Peck’s two-run double that put the Mariners ahead 10-0.

Peck had three hits and Parrish had two to lead East Carteret’s 10-hit attack. Amilya Lewis had a solo home run in the second.

East Bladen finished third in the Carolina Conference and beat Union 15-0 in the first round of the state playoffs. Seniors on the team were Gracey Clark, Niyah Wooten and Jenna Brice. Wooten has signed to play at Pitt Community College and Brice has signed to play at Mount Olive.