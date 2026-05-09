ALA-Johnston beats East Bladen in 2A baseball playoffs

CLAYTON — Josh Mullan tossed a five-hitter in leading American Leadership Academy-Johnston to a 5-2 win against East Bladen in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A baseball playoffs.

Mullan struck out two and walked one.

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East Bladen’s lone runs came in the first inning when Davion Lewis ripped a one-out double to left. Jayce Hatcher reached on a dropped pop up that put runners on the corners. Isaiah Lee followed with a ground single to left that plated Lewis. Colton Daly’s ground out drove home Hatcher.

The Eagles (12-11) didn’t get a runner past second base the rest of the game and were retired in order in the final two innings.

ALA-Johnston tied it at 2-all with a pair of runs in the second inning on a single by Tyler Hill and a bases loaded walk, then took a 4-2 lead with two more runs in the third on run-producing hits by Payton McMahon and Hill. The Patriots added an insurance run in the fifth.

Tyler Eason started on the mound for East Bladen and allowed four runs on four hits with four walks in 2.2 innings. Lewis gave up an unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Lewis and Lee each had two hits for East Bladen. Zach Sholar had a single.

ALA-Johnston (16-9) will play Tuesday in the third round against the winner between Hobbton and Gates County.

East Bladen tied for third in the Carolina Conference and defeated West Columbus 10-0 in the first round. Seniors Braylon Cromartie, Lewis, Scholar, Josh Dawson, Daly, Easton Bostic and Lee played their final game in East Bladen uniforms. Lewis, Dawson and Daly have signed to play next season with Southeastern Community College.