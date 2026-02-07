The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for Bladen County from 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 until 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 8.

Saturday night’s forecast is calling for a low around 19 degrees with northerly winds 5 to 8 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph. The strong winds could result in wind chills as low as 11 degrees. Those wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Sunday’s forecast calls for increasing clouds with a high near 41 and calming winds around 5 mph.

The cold weather advisory continues a recent trend of extremely cold weather in Bladen County. Two weeks ago the county was impacted by an ice storm, then a week ago several inches of snow fell followed by a day of steady rain.

