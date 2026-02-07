RED SPRINGS — West Bladen’s Knights clinched a share of their fourth consecutive conference championship Friday night with a 68-35 Southeastern Conference boys’ basketball victory over Red Springs.

The Knights (17-5, 8-0 Southeastern) won their 10th straight game and can clinch the Southeastern title outright Tuesday night with a win at home over South Columbus.

“Tylik (McCall) and Jackson (Pait) have started on all four of those conference champions,” West Bladen coach Travis Pait said. “We came out with a lot of energy tonight. Kids did a good job of sharing the ball and trying to do the right thing.”

Master sports schedule | Standings

The West Bladen defense forced 33 Red Springs turnovers – 16 in the first period – and had 21 steals. Offensively, the Knights dished out 18 assists and shot 46% (27-of-58) from the field.

McCall keyed the Knight attack with team-highs of 13 points, six steals and three deflections. Kendell Lessane banged in 10 points and added four steals and two assists. Keonta Hill filled up the stat sheet with eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Jamari Adams-Peterson drained a pair of 3-pointers and totaled eight points. Blake Britt nailed all three of his shots, including a pair of 3-balls and totaled eight points and two steals. Pait knocked down a pair of early 3-balls and finished with six points, a team-high six assists, five steals and three deflections.

West Bladen pulled away from a 6-all tie for a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 45-19 at half.

In the girls’ game, freshman Saniyah Sinclair sank two free throws with 22 seconds remaining to seal a 43-39 victory for Red Springs.

It was the first conference win for the Red Devils (3-16, 1-7). West Bladen (4-15, 2-6) will host South Columbus on Tuesday night.

Red Springs carried a 34-29 lead into the final period, but Logan Powers made three of four free throws and Natalee Sykes tacked on another to trim the margin to 35-33. Saniya Martin powered in a follow shot with 6:12 remaining to knot the score 35-35.

Kali Allen cashed in a foul shot that gave the Knights their only lead at 36-35 with 5:37 on the clock. Allaya Locklear’s rebound basket put Red Springs ahead to stay and senior Cabana Wilkins dropped in another follow for a 39-36 edge.

Free throws and fouls were the story of the game. Red Springs connected on 16 of 43 foul shots while West Bladen made 10 of its 27 free throws. Four Knights fouled out, while Red Springs lost only one player to fouls.

Allen posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Knights. Amiya McCarty racked up nine points and six steals before fouling out in the third quarter.

In the JV boys’ game, a 27-11 closing blitz broke open a seven-point game and propelled West Bladen to a 64-42 Southeastern Conference victory over Red Springs.

Coach Matt Hill’s Knights remained atop the Southeastern Conference standings.

West Bladen (12-4, 7-1 Southeastern) carried a 37-30 lead into the final period, but Gaston Russ blistered the nets with five baskets and Isaiah Minus, Mark’kus Bass and Shyron Thompson tossed in two baskets each.

Thompson topped the West scoring with 15 points. Russ was right behind him with 14 points, and Minus finished with 13 points.

VARSITY BOYS: WEST BLADEN 68, RED SPRINGS 35

West Bladen (68) — Jackson Pait 6, Demarion Bryant 4, Keon Whittington, Tylik McCall 13, Kendell Lessane 10, Keonta Hill 8, Jaquan Lesane 1, Jamari Adams-Peterson 8, Carnell Lewis 4, Isaiah Robinson, Ethan Bourhill, Ahmbrie Cooper, Cyncere Jessup 2, Blake Britt 8, Justin Spaulding 4.

Red Springs (35) — Kylee Thames 11, Jeremiah Chavis, Naxary Johnson 9, Ernest Bratcher 1, Taquan Ellerbe 2, Chase Boone, Jaiden Blue 10, Zack Baker, Gordan Mitchell, Josiah Locklear, Tamarius Brown 2, Zayden Cummings.

VARSITY GIRLS: RED SPRINGS 43, WEST BLADEN 39

Red Springs (43) — Saniyah Sinclair 10, Tajuana Farrington 3, Bailey Locklear 9, Damitriya McArthur 1, Taniyah Ellerbe 4, Allaya Locklear 8, Nahayla Thompson, Cabana Wilkins 8, Jurielys Trachez.

West Bladen (39) — Hadley Dove 5, Amiya McCarty 9, Haley Taylor, Saniya Martin 4, Harmony Richardson 1, Kali Allen 10, Natalee Sykes 5, Logan Powers 5, Serenity Council, Damonyque Blackwell.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 64, RED SPRINGS 42

West Bladen (64) — Parker Bourhill 7, Jace Lesane 3, Isaiah Minus 14, Ussiah Gause, Gaston Russ 13, Sincere McKinley 3, Isaiah Lloyd, Mark’kus Bass 8, Sterling Davis, Shyron Thompson 15, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux 1.

Red Springs (42) — Malaki 2, Landon McLawn 3, Colin Brayboy 21, O Bryant 5, Kamdyn West 2, Lucas Ammons, Rico Conrad, Aiden 5, Doc Purdie, Ashton Chavis 4.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].