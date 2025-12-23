ELIZABETHTOWN – Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW’s) premier scholarship program.

Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. The national first place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school.

This year’s theme was, “How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?”

VFW Post 8062 had the distinct pleasure of presenting the Post level Voice of Democracy scholarship program winner, Jackson Bridgers, a certificate of achievement and a $100 honorarium. The presentation took place during the December Bladen County Board of Education meeting.

Bridgers’ submission has now moved on to the district level of competition.

“We wish him the very best of luck in the competition and look forward to hearing about the things he will go on to accomplish,” said the members of the local VFW. “Also, a special thank you to Bladen County Schools for allowing us to promote our scholarship program within their district.”