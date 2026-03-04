Tyler Eason pitched five innings and got the win as East Bladen defeated West Brunswick.

Jaxon Hair and Cade Rogers combined for four of East Bladen’s eight hits and drove in four runs Tuesday night in sparking the Eagles to a 6-2 win against West Brunswick in a non-conference high school baseball game played on Russell Priest Field.

Hair had a run-scoring single in the second inning, then capped a four-run fifth inning with a two-run single that gave East Bladen (1-1) a 6-2 lead. Rogers was 2-for-2 and his RBI-single in the fourth knotted it at 2-all.

Tyler Eason gave up two runs on three hits over five innings to get the win. He also ripped a pair of doubles. Davion Lewis pitched two scoreless innings.

In the decisive fifth inning, Joseph Hatcher was hit by a pitcher and Colton Daly followed with a single. Isaiah Lee blasted a double to center that drove home Hatcher and snapped a 2-all tie. Zach Sholar reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed courtesy runner Easton Bostic to score. After an out, Hair single drove home Sholar and Lee with the final two runs of the game.

Girls’ soccer: East Bladen 9, South Columbus 0

In Elizabethtown, Gabby Rebollar scored five goals and added two assists for the Eagles (1-1). Maylin McMichael scored twice and Kenley Parks and Kaylin Chambers each added a goal. Aubri Nixon saved the lone shot on goal for South Columbus.

Girls’ soccer: North Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0

In Leland, West Bladen lost its season opener as the Scorpions scored eight goals in the first half. Goalkeeper Helaina Conklin made five saves for the Knights.

Softball: North Brunswick 15, West Bladen 0

In Leland, Adrianna Gomez had a two-run homer and drove in four runs as North Brunswick shut out the Knights (0-3).Gabby Elkins and Kaylee McCardell combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Scorpions (2-0).

Kali Allen had a single in the first inning and Karlee Gause doubled in the fourth for the West Bladen hits. The Knights struck out only three times, but the North Brunswick defense played error-free softball. West Bladen was charged with four errors and the Scorpions collected 10 hits.

Softball: West Brunswick 10, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, West Brunswick struck for six runs in the first inning in blanking the Eagles (1-1). Tatum Allen had the lone hit for East Bladen.

The Trojans (3-0) got a two-run homer from Kady Long, doubles from Brooke Somers, Alivia West, Pressley Wilson and Brylee Arnold and a run-producing single by Cydnee Harris to score their six runs to start the game.

JV baseball: West Brunswick 10, East Bladen 2

In Elizabethtown, the Trojans sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored seven runs in pulling away from East Bladen, which was playing its first game. Chandler Wall, Fox Sutton and Ryne Priest each had a hit for the Eagles.

JV girls’ soccer: North Brunswick 2, West Bladen 0

In Leland, the Scorpions scored twice in the second half to claim the victory. La’Naya Moore was credited with three shots on goal for West Bladen. Keeper Giselle Lara made two saves. Logan Powers had five steals while Stephanie Malonado-Ortiz, Alexandra Verdugo Gomez and Je’Leah Purdie each had three steals.

JV baseball: West Bladen 9, Gray’s Creek 0

In Hope Mills, Jared Smith tossed a no-hitter Feb. 25 in the Knights’ season-opening win. Smith struck out nine and walked three in the four inning game. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. Gaston Russ had two hits for West Bladen (1-1). The Knights 8-0 at Lumberton on Monday.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

West Bladen at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen at New Hanover, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field

West Bladen at Red Springs, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

South Columbus at East Bladen (DH), 4 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen at Red Springs, 4 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, 3:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Midway vs. Emereau, County Park, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Midway at Emereau, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Girls at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Sky vs. Sparks, 6:30 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Warriors vs. Heat, 5:45 p.m.

Celtics vs. Mavericks, 7:15 p.m.

Knicks vs. Lakers, 8 p.m.

