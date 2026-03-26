Larrell Murchison re-signs with Los Angeles Rams

Former East Bladen High School football standout Larrell Murchison has re-signed with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Monday.

Murchison, who was a free agent, signed a one-year contract with the Rams. According to spotrac.com, the deal was for $1.215 million with $330,300 guaranteed.

The 2026 season will be Murchison’s fourth full season with the Rams after being claimed off waivers by Los Angeles late in the 2022 season. He spent the first 2½ years of his NFL career with Tennessee after being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Titans. He was waived by Tennessee in Dec. 2022. The 2026 season will be Murchison’s seventh in the NFL.

Murchison, who is 28 years old, played in all 16 regular-season games for Los Angeles last season and had two sacks and eight total tackles as a backup defensive lineman. He missed the 2024 season because of injuries.

Larrell Murchison was a 6-foot-4, 265 pound fullback and defensive linemen for East Bladen. He served as the lead blocker for his twin brother, Farrell, but also scored five touchdowns and averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 70 rushing attempts his senior season in 2014.

The Murchison brothers each played two seasons at Louisburg Junior College.

After junior college, Larrell signed to play at N.C. State. He sat out the 2017 season with the Wolfpack, then had 80 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a defensive lineman for the Wolfpack. He was named second team All-ACC.

East Bladen retired the Murchison brothers jerseys in February at a ceremony during the school’s basketball games against Lakewood.