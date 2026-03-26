McGill: Higher tax value does not necessarily mean higher tax payment

As I begin to pen this devotion, let me assure each of you who have graciously invested the time to read it (so far…) that I would never exploit this platform (or any other) to explain my political position. However, I do feel led to address an issue that is on the minds of many Bladen County citizens.

Let’s begin with a bit of a history lesson. As 340 chests of tea were splashing into the Boston Harbor, the cries of the colonists echoed across the rippling waters, “NO TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!” A pivotal point in the American Revolution and one of the first birth-pains of our great nation’s independence, the Boston Tea Party of December 16, 1773 serves as a great reminder of the Passion of Patriotic People when it comes to the matter of TAXES. What sets us apart some 253 years later is that while we do have the Burden of Taxation, we also have the Blessing of Representation.

This became quite clear Monday evening (March 16) at the regular meeting of the Bladen County Commissioners. Concerned citizens packed the basement of the courthouse to address the issue of the reevaluation of their properties. As current chairman of the commissioners, I listened attentively to the heart-felt concerns of my fellow citizens. I realized that only in America could the “Taxed” be free to confront those who are responsible to impose the taxes. May I assure you, we heard you and will do all we can within our power to resolve the issues at hand by listening to every complaint & considering every appeal carefully. Our hope is to adjust the tax rate to make up for the increased values of properties as well as adjusting any values that aren’t reasonable while at the same time, staying within North Carolina’s threshold of values. With that in mind, let’s consider this crisis in light of the scriptures that pertain to government, taxes and those blessed to be public servants.

Jesus was confronted by the Pharisees over the matter of taxes (Matt. 22:15-22). In an attempt to trick Jesus, they tried to force His hand on whether faithful believers should be loyal to God or the Government. Our Lord set the record straight by asking for a penny to examine. He asked them whose image was on the coin and they replied, “Caesar” to which He replied, “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s.” In other words, Jesus made it clear that Christian Citizens are to render loyalty both to their God and to their Government (unless it violates God’s Laws to obey the Government’s – Acts 5:29).

As a Pastor who also happens to be a Public Servant, I strive daily to be faithful to my call to serve God and to do my duty as a Governing official. I am thankful that the same standards apply to both areas of responsibility – the Word of God which keeps me in the Will of God and out of the Way of God. In the Pulpit and in the Political Position I hold, I am to be a “Faithful Steward” (Matt. 25:23). Contrary to what you might have read on social media, all nine commissioners truly want what’s best for those who entrusted us the privilege to serve. We realize we answer to God and to the Citizens of our County to Live Righteously and to make Right Decisions. Our job as servants and stewards is to do as much for the residents of Bladen County with the very least that we can. Our desire is to BLESS You without BURDENING You, and to improve the QUALITY of LIFE in Bladen County without increasing the QUANTITY of the COST to do that … which is much easier said than done.

I am often reminded of the miraculous provision of our Lord when He fed thousands with only five loaves and two fishes. A nameless lad gave his lunch and everyone scoffed realizing it wasn’t enough. But, in Jesus’ hands and with the blessings of Almighty God, this meager meal turned into a bottomless buffet with twelve basketfuls left over. I am praying that God would bless us once again with His powerful provision and that He would make a way where there seems to be no way. I truly believe with all my heart that, “Little is Much when God is in it!”

So, what can the citizens of Bladen County do? Practically, if you disagree with your new property assessment, APPEAL! That’s part of the blessing of Taxation with Representation … Spiritually, PRAY for those who have authority in these matters (I Timothy 2:1-4) that we might have wisdom and discernment as we work diligently on behalf of our constituents. And finally, be PATIENT. As stated on your tax notice, “This is Not a Bill.” A higher tax value does not necessarily mean a higher tax payment. We are working hard to protect you from another blow to your already-stretched-thin budget. I’m reminded of a beloved children’s song, “He’s still working on me to make me what I ought to be… Don’t judge me yet, there’s an unfinished part…” Don’t panic, there’s a process to protect us from being overwhelmed by unfair taxes.

As a Pastor, a Commissioner, and as a fellow Taxpaying Citizen myself, I am praying that God would direct us in this process and show us that He is our Sovereign, All-Sufficient Savior. It’s been said that there are only two guarantees in life – Death & Taxes … God has made a way to deal with both by trusting in Him and making him Savior and Lord of our lives!!!