Turnbull Creek ESF closed April 23-25

Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest is hosting its annual permitted turkey hunts this week. The area will be closed to the public Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25. The forest will resume normal operations Sunday, April 26 at 11 a.m.

Wildlife is one of the many benefits for which state forests are managed. At TCESF, there are mast trees scattered throughout the forest as well as stands of hardwoods that are designated wildlife plots. Youth and adults hunt in pairs during the permitted hunts. These hunts are intended to get youth outdoors and learning about wildlife management.

For more information about the forest visit: www.ncesf.org/turnbull.