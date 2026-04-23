Wednesday Roundup: Elizabethtown, Tar Heel split games

The Elizabethtown Middle School softball game won its first game Wednesday afternoon, outscoring the Tar Heel 19-16.

Elizabethtown is 1-6 this season and Tar Heel is 1-7.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Tar Heel won the baseball game 11-8. It was the second time this season the Panthers defeated the Cougars. Tar Heel is 2-6 and Elizabethtown is 0-7.

Baseball: Sampson 14, Emereau 3

In Clinton, Sampson scored in all four innings and beat the Aviators.

Vance Rowland had two hits for Emereau (4-6). Colt Lewis had a double. The Aviators were charged with eight errors.

Emereau scored in the second inning when Rowland singled and later scored on Brayden Johnson’s ground out to second. The Aviators scored twice more in the fourth. Rowland singled and scored when Mark McMichael reached on an error. Johnson reached on a fielder’s choice and later stole home.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB

The Tigers moved two games ahead in the Minor League following a 13-1 triumph against the Red Sox. The Dodgers won their first game, 4-3 against the Phillies.

Standings: Tigers 6-1, Red Sox 4-3, Phillies 3-4, Dodgers 1-6.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

JV: East Bladen at E.E. Smith, canceled

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Tar Heel 11, Elizabethtown 8

Sampson 14, Emereau 3

Softball

Elizabethtown 19, Tar Heel 16

Girls’ Soccer

Sampson 3, Emereau 0

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Tigers 13, Red Sox 1

Dodgers 5, Phillies 3

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

Softball

East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Bladenboro at Clarkton, 4 p.m.

Whiteville at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Golf

Emereau, Elizabethtown Christian and Old Main Stream Academy, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Majors

Cerro Gordo at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Athletics vs. Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Pirates vs. Mets, 6 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at South Columbus, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Minors

Bladenboro Navy at Clarkton, 6:30 p.m.