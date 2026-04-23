Wednesday Roundup: Elizabethtown, Tar Heel split games

The Elizabethtown Middle School softball game won its first game Wednesday afternoon, outscoring the Tar Heel 19-16.
Elizabethtown is 1-6 this season and Tar Heel is 1-7.
Master sports schedule | Standings
Tar Heel won the baseball game 11-8. It was the second time this season the Panthers defeated the Cougars. Tar Heel is 2-6 and Elizabethtown is 0-7.
Baseball: Sampson 14, Emereau 3
In Clinton, Sampson scored in all four innings and beat the Aviators.
Vance Rowland had two hits for Emereau (4-6). Colt Lewis had a double. The Aviators were charged with eight errors.
Emereau scored in the second inning when Rowland singled and later scored on Brayden Johnson’s ground out to second. The Aviators scored twice more in the fourth. Rowland singled and scored when Mark McMichael reached on an error. Johnson reached on a fielder’s choice and later stole home.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB
The Tigers moved two games ahead in the Minor League following a 13-1 triumph against the Red Sox. The Dodgers won their first game, 4-3 against the Phillies.
Standings: Tigers 6-1, Red Sox 4-3, Phillies 3-4, Dodgers 1-6.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
JV: East Bladen at E.E. Smith, canceled
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball
Tar Heel 11, Elizabethtown 8
Sampson 14, Emereau 3
Softball
Elizabethtown 19, Tar Heel 16
Girls’ Soccer
Sampson 3, Emereau 0
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors
Tigers 13, Red Sox 1
Dodgers 5, Phillies 3
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.
Softball
East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball/Softball
Bladenboro at Clarkton, 4 p.m.
Whiteville at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.
Golf
Emereau, Elizabethtown Christian and Old Main Stream Academy, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.
RECREATION
Bladen County DYB Majors
Cerro Gordo at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park
Athletics vs. Cubs, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park
Pirates vs. Mets, 6 p.m.
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
West Bladen at South Columbus, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.
Softball
West Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
West Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.
RECREATION
Bladen County DYB Minors
Bladenboro Navy at Clarkton, 6:30 p.m.
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