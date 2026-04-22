Tuesday Roundup: East Bladen rallies for win in final at-bat

ELIZABETHTOWN — Davion Lewis singled to right that scored Zach Sholar with the winning run Tuesday night as East Bladen rallied for a 3-2 victory against West Columbus at Russell Priest Field.

The Eagles (8-10, 5-4 Carolina) trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh in the Carolina Conference baseball game. Josh Dawson opened by reaching on an error. Pinch-runner Braylon Cromarite moved to second on a pickoff attempt error. After the next two batters were retired, Sholar hustled out a double to left that scored Cromartie with the tying run. Lewis followed with his game-winner.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Lewis pitched two scoreless, hitless innings and received credit for the win. Jayce Hatcher pitched the first five innings and allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

West Columbus scored its runs in the fifth. East Bladen countered with a run in the sixth on Hatcher’s one-out double and a fielding error on Colton Day’s grounder.

Sholar had a pair of doubles for the Eagles. Isaiah Lee, Lewis and Hatcher each had hits.

Baseball: West Bladen 8, South Columbus 2

In Bladenboro, Tyler Lewis struck out seven over six innings and also had two hits as the Knights took sole possession of third place in the Southeastern Conference.

South Columbus scored its lone runs in the first inning. The remainder of the game belonged to the Knights (15-6, 4-3 Southeastern).

Hunter Hester drove in the first West Bladen run with a two-double that drove him Lewis. The Knights took the lead with three runs in the fourth, then sealed it with four runs in the sixth, highlighted by Weston Hilburn’s two-run double.

Davis, Lewis and Hester each had two hits for West Bladen. Chase Bryan, Hilburn, Noah German, Jackson Smith and Daniel Bryan each had a hit as part of the Knights’ 12-hit attack.

J.T. Hepler retired the South Columbus in order in the seventh.

Softball: East Bladen 17, West Columbus 1

In Elizabethtown, Gracey Edwards had four doubles and drove home six runs in the Eagles’ rout of West Columbus. The win moved East Bladen (6-11, 4-3 Carolina) into sole possession of third place in the Carolina Conference.

Niyah Wooten went 3-for-3 with a home run for the Eagles. Jenna Brice was 3-for-3 with a double. Tatum Allen and Sierra Thompson each had two hits. Taylor Dowless and Chloe Merritt each had one hit.

Brice allowed four hits and a run with five strikeouts over four innings in the circle.

Edwards had a run-producing double in the first, a run-scoring double and three-run double in the second and another RBI double in the fourth. Wooten’s home run came in the fourth.

Softball: South Columbus 4, West Bladen 1

In Bladenboro, Malaysia Martinez belted a three-run home run in the sixth inning that sparked South Columbus to victory and handed West Bladen its first Southeastern Conference loss.

Martinez’ two-out homer gave the Stallions a 4-0 lead.

West Bladen (9-8, 6-1 Southeastern) got on the board in the seventh when J Priest led off with a double and scored on Abigail Dew’s one-out single to center.

The game was scoreless through five innings as West Bladen’s Allison Hickman and South Columbus’ Kasey Cribb battled in the circle.

Hickman, Natalee Sykes, Karlee Gause, Priest, Dew and Bristol Allen each had a hit for West Bladen.

Girls’ Soccer: East Bladen 12, West Columbus 0

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles scored all their goals in the first half before the game was halted because of the goal-rule.

East Bladen (10-5-1, 6-3-0 Carolina) remained in fourth in a tight Carolina Conference race with Hobbton, North Duplin and Union.

Girls’ Soccer: South Columbus 2, West Bladen 0

In Bladenboro, the Knights saw their three-match win streak snapped by South Columbus in a Southeastern Conference game.

The Knights (5-9-2, 3-1-1 Southeastern) had eight shots on goal, led by La’Naya Moore and LiLeigh Anderson with three each. Genesis Castro-Catarero and Makenna Thurman each had six steals.

Track & Field: West Bladen in Southeastern meet

In Tabor City, West Bladen’s Tahlela Bethea and Dylan Taylor won events in the weekly Southeastern Conference meet held at South Columbus High School.

Bethea captured the girls’ high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches. Taylor continued his dominance in the 3,200-meter run, winning in 12 minutes, 29.46 seconds, which was 20 seconds ahead of teammate Jennson Martinez, who placed second.

Other West Bladen athletes who finished in the top 3 were:

Amiya McCarty, 2nd in girls’ 200 in 28.75 seconds

Alajeh McMillan, 3rd in girls’ long jump at 12-feet, 10.5 inches

Jace Lesane, 3rd in boys’ 100 in 11.49 seconds

4×100 boys’ relay team, 3rd in 45.99 seconds

4×800 boys’ relay team, 3rd in 10:39.34

JV Baseball: West Bladen 4, South Columbus 3

In Bladenboro, Sawyer King’s sacrifice bunt plated Gaston Russ with the winning run in the Knights’ Southeastern Conference victory. Russ had been hit by a pitch to reach base with one out.

Luke Bryant and Brooks Carroll combined on a seven-hitter with seven strikeouts for West Bladen (6-5).

Corben Chadwick and Cole Brisson each had hits for the Knights.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: East Bladen 3, West Columbus 2

Varsity: West Bladen 8, South Columbus 2

JV: West Bladen 4, South Columbus 3

Softball

East Bladen 17, West Columbus 1

South Columbus 4, West Bladen 1

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 12, West Columbus 0

South Columbus 2, West Bladen 0

Boys’ Golf

East Bladen in non-conference tournament, Lane Tree Golf Club

Track & Field

Southeastern meet: Boys – Whiteville 112, South Brunswick 98, Fairmont 96, South Columbus 75, Red Springs 70, West Bladen 52. Girls – Whiteville 192, South Brunswick 94, Fairmont74, West Bladen 32, Red Springs 28, South Columbus 26.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Clarkton 21, Athletics 2

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch

Mets 20, Royals 9

Yankees 17, Pirates 3

Co-ed Volleyball Tournament

Mission Unblockable vs. Spikological Warfare

Chewblocca vs. Quik Sets

Championship

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen at E.E. Smith, JV 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Elizabethtown at Tar Heel, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau vs. Sampson, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.

Phillies vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

Softball

East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Bladenboro at Clarkton, 4 p.m.

Whiteville at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Golf

Emereau, Elizabethtown Christian and Old Main Stream Academy, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Majors

Cerro Gordo at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Athletics vs. Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Pirates vs. Mets, 6 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.