Monday Roundup: East, West post soccer wins; Emereau softball wins first

CERRO GORDO — Faith Wren had a hat trick and Roslyn Sanchez Treijo scored twice and assisted on two goals Monday as West Bladen routed West Columbus 9-2 in a non-conference girls’ soccer match.

The win ran West Bladen’s win streak to three. It’s the first time since the 2023 season the Knights (5-8-2) have won three straight matches.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Greer Pope had a goal and three assists for West Bladen. Makenna Thurman, LiLeigh Anderson and Emma King each scored a goal. Abigail Rojas-Aguilar had a pair of assists and Helaina Conlin had an assist.

Camila Ribon Carrillo led the West Bladen defense with five steals. Brittany Ramirez, Leidl Zuniga Labra and Rojas-Aguilar each had three steals.

Girls’ Soccer: East Bladen 2, Lakewood 0

In Salemburg, Julia Flowers scored in the first half and Gabby Rebollar scored in the second half in the Eagles’ Carolina Conference victory.

East Bladen (9-5-1, 5-3-0 Carolina) dominated play, outshooting Lakewood 32-9, but the Lakewood keeper was able to nullify several Eagles’ scoring chances.

“Our midfield, backs, and keeper helped us dictate the flow of the game,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Their field and strategy caused us some issues. Honestly, it threw us off a little. The energy from last week wasn’t there. Just one of those days. A win is a win and we got a shutout on a team who has scored some goals.”

Boys’ Golf: West Bladen finishes second

In Fairmont, West Bladen placed three players in the top nine and finished second in the Southeastern Conference match.

The Knights had a 349 team score that was 30 strokes behind first-place South Brunswick and seven strokes better than third-place Whiteville.

West Bladen scores: 7. Jonathan Gooden, 84; 8. Jackson Pait, 86; 9. Evan Melvin, 76; 16. Andrew Wren, 92; 19. Gavin Brisson, 94.

Boys’ Golf: East Bladen places fourth

At Timberlake Country Club in Clinton, East Bladen shot 355 and placed third in the Carolina Conference match. North Duplin won with a 310 team score.

East Bladen scores: T11. Henry Simmons, 87; T11. Tyler Griffin, 92; 14. Dayton Wilson Jr., 89; 16 Tyler Griffin, 92; 19. Dylan Register, 98.

Softball: Wilmington Ashley 8, East Bladen 7

In Wilmington, East Bladen’s Tatum Allen belted a three-run home run in the first inning, but Ashley rallied and held off the Eagles in a non-conference game.

Ashley used a walk and an error by East Bladen in the bottom of the sixth to score the deciding run.

A five-run third inning along with singles run in the second and fourth stakes Ashley to a 7-5 lead. East Bladen (5-11) tied it in the fifth. Allen walked and scored on a double by Jenna Brice. After a walk to Niyah Wooten and a sacrifice bunt by Gracey Clark, Sierra Thompson singled that drove home courtesy runner A Jones with the tying run.

The Eagles’ other runs came on a Gracey Edwards sacrifice fly in the second and a ground out by Clark in the third.

Thompson had two hits for East Bladen. Allen, Brice, Chloe Merritt and Tenley Dowless each had a hit.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball: Bladenboro 7, Williams Township 5

In Williams Township, Ty Thurman worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning as Bladenboro (6-0, 5-0 district) remained undefeated.

Thurman pitched the final four innings and allowed a pair of singles while striking out four. Oxciel Campos pitched the first two innings, struck out one and allowed a hit.

The Bulldogs lead 7-4 after three innings. Williams Township scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Thurman was able to field a grounder and force out a runner at home to end the game.

Catcher Keithan Russ and first baseman Triton Bordeaux were recognized for their defensive play for Bladenboro.

Baseball: Clarkton 11, Tabor City 1

In Tabor City, Jalin Ballard was 2-for-2 and scored three times as the Blue Devils rolled past Tabor City.

Clarkton (4-3) led 6-1 after four innings, then sealed the game with five runs in the fifth highlighted by a two-run single from Alondell Smith.

Owen Hall had a single and scored three runs. Aiden Wooten, Smith, Travaughn Shipman, Chatham Rigsbee and Lyric Lawson each had a hit for the Blue Devils.

Softball: Emereau 19, Fayetteville Homeschool Silverhawks 7

The Aviators erupted for nine runs in the second inning en route to their first win. Emereau (1-6-1) added six runs in the third, one in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Khloe Campbell scored four runs and Laikyn Rogerson had three for Emreau. Alaina Wilkins, Rylee White, Keri Faye Burgess, Harper Allen and Presleigh Edwards each scored twice. Julianna Autry and Kenley Brisson also scored runs.

Softball: Williams Township 16, Bladenboro 1

In Williams Township, the Aggies scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to beat Bladenboro.

Ady Carroll scored the lone run for the Bulldogs (4-2) in the third inning.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball

Wilmington Ashley 8, East Bladen 7

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen 9, West Columbus 2

East Bladen 2, Lakewood 0

Boys’ Golf

Carolina match: North Duplin 310, Lakewood 338, East Columbus 345, East Bladen 355,

Southeastern match: South Brunswick 319, West Bladen 349, Whiteville 356, Fairmont 357, South Columbus 394, St. Pauls 449

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Clarkton 11, Tabor City 1

East Columbus 22, Elizabethtown 0

Bladenboro 7, Williams Township 5

Softball

Emereau 19, Fayetteville Homeschool Silverhawks 7

Tabor City 16, Clarkton 11

East Columbus 24, Elizabethtown 7

Williams Township 16, Bladenboro 1

Girls’ Soccer

Friends School of Wilmington at Emereau, canceled

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Tigers 9, Phillies 2

Red Sox 8, Dodgers 2

Standings: Tigers 5-1, Red Sox 4-2, Phillies 3-3, Dodgers 0-6

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

South Columbus at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

West Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Softball

South Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

South Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

East Bladen in non-conference tournament, Lane Tree Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, South Columbus, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Athletics vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Mets vs. Royals, 6 p.m.

Yankees vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.

Co-ed Volleyball Tournament at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Mission Unblockable vs. Spikological Warfare, 6 p.m.

Chewblocca vs. Quik Sets, 6:45 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen at E.E. Smith, JV 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Elizabethtown at Tar Heel, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau vs. Sampson, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.

Phillies vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.