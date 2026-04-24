Thursday Roundup: Bladenboro baseball, softball beat Clarkton

CLARKTON — Oxciel Campos struck out 13 and had three hits, including a home run, Thursday afternoon as undefeated Bladenboro edged Clarkton 6-4.

Ty Thurman and Will Allen had two hits each for the Bulldogs (7-0). Thurman scored twice and Brody West scored once. Bladenboro is scheduled to host Tabor City on Wednesday and close its season next Thursday at Nakina.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Travaughn Shipman was 3-for-4 to lead Clarkton (4-4). Aiden Wooten had two hits and Dyson Moore had one. The Blue Devils are scheduled to play at Williams Township on Tuesday to close their season.

Campos’ two-run homer in the first inning staked the Bulldogs to a 2-0 lead. Campos tripled in the fourth that drove in two runs and he scored on an error that put Bladenboro ahead 6-1.

Clarkton answered with a pair of runs in the fifth on Shipman’s double, then used a Bladenboro error that resulted in a run in the seventh that made it 6-4. Campos struck out the last two batters to end the game.

Softball: Bladenboro 15, Clarkton 3

In Clarkton, Bladenboro scored 10 times in the first inning in topping the Blue Devils.

Ady Carroll, Caity McLaurin and Bella Hester each scored three runs for the Bulldogs (5-2). K Fisher scored twice. K Davenport, Nora Chadwick, C Rhodes and Dowless each scored a run.

Josi Ward, Jamaya Jones and Zoey Graham scored runs for Clarkton (1-7).

Baseball: Emereau 6, Harrells 4

At Bladen County Park, Vance Rowland and Brayden Johnson each drove in two runs as the Aviators (5-6) closed their season with a victory over Harrells Christian.

Emereau snapped a 2-all tie with four runs in the third. Rowland’s bases-loaded, two-run double put the Aviators ahead. Johnson had a two-run single later in the rally.

Noah Ray and Rowland each had two hits for Emereau.

Ray struck out seven, allowed four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings. Colt Lewis closed the game, walking one and striking out two.

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer: East Bladen 2, Union 0

In Rose Hill, Maylin McMichael and Macey Potter scored and Aubri Nixon posted the clean sheet as the Eagles moved into third place in the Carolina Conference with their fourth straight victory.

It was the second time that East Bladen (11-5-1, 7-3 Carolina) shut out Union (10-5-0, 7-4 Carolina) this season. The Eagles won 3-0 March 24.

East Bladen had 20 shots on goal led by Potter with five and Gabby Rebollar and McMichael with four each. Rebollar assisted on both goals and Bella Beard also had an assist.

Softball: East Bladen 17, Union 6

In Rose Hill, Niyah Wooten homered, tripled, scored four runs and drove in two as the Eagles rolled past Union in a Carolina Conference game.

Tatum Allen and Jenna Brice also had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles (7-11, 5-3 Carolina). Sierra Thompson had a double. The Eagles took advantage of seven walks and eight errors by Union (4-12, 0-10 Carolina).

East Bladen jumped out to a 10-0 lead after 2 ½ innings, but Union scored five times in the bottom of the third.

Wooten’s two-run home run in the sixth accounted for East Bladen’s final runs.

Wooten started on the mound for the Eagles. She went 2.2 innings and gave up two hits, five runs (three earned), struck out five and walked three. Brice finished the game and struck out seven in 3.1 innings.

Baseball: East Bladen 31, Union 0

In Rose Hill, fourteen different players had hits and three pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Eagles overwhelmed winless Union in a Carolina Conference game.

Cade Rogers, Zach Sholar and Jaxon Hair combined to strike out six Union batters in the three-inning game.

Braylon Cromartie was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and four RBIs to lead the 22-hit attack for East Bladen (9-10, 6-4 Carolina).

Zamarion Pone, Chandler Wall, Hair and Josh Dawson each had two hits and two RBIs. Easton Bostic and Gunner Lewis each had two hits. Sholar, Rogers, Davion Lewis, Jackson Moffat, Colton Daly, Tyler Eason and Omar Powell each had a hit.

The Eagles scored 17 runs in the first inning and 14 in the second. Union was charged with eight errors

RECREATION

Dixie Youth Baseball

In Elizabethtown, the Yankees and Mets won by identical 12-2 scores in Coach-Pitch games at Leinwand Park. The Yankees remained in first place with a 6-1 record followed by the Mets at 5-1. In the Majors, the Cubs shut out the Athletics 3-0.

Golf

At Vineyard Golf at White Lake, the foursome of Mike Chochaz, Hayden Munn, Blake Davis and Taylor King won the 9-hole Thundering Herd tournament with a 6-under score. Sixteen players played in the weekly tournament. To register, call the Pro Shop at 910-247-6132.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen 31, Union 0

Softball

East Bladen 17, Union 6

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 2, Union 0

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Bladenboro 6, Clarkton 4

Emereau 6, Harrells 4

Whiteville 18, Elizabethtown 0

Softball

Bladenboro 15, Clarkton 3

Whiteville 26, Elizabethtown 4

Golf

Emereau, Elizabethtown Christian and Old Main Stream Academy, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Majors

Cerro Gordo at Clarkton

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Cubs 3, Athletics 0

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch

Mets 12, Pirates 2

Yankees 12, Diamondbacks 2

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at South Columbus, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Minors

Bladenboro Navy at Clarkton, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

No games scheduled