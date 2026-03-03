Home News Discs were flying at Lu Mil NewsSportsTop Stories Discs were flying at Lu Mil March 3, 2026 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal ❮ ❯ Lu Mil Vineyard hosted the Lu Mil Classic presented by Throw Coast Disc Golf on Feb. 21-22. There were almost 80 players who walked the picturesque grounds trying to fly their discs into baskets over 18 holes. View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 17.7 ° C 19 ° 17.1 ° 74 % 8.2kmh 100 % Tue 18 ° Wed 21 ° Thu 19 ° Fri 24 ° Sat 20 °