Aaron Bullock of E-Town Nutrition was presented a certificate from U.S. House Rep. David Rouzer recognizing the open of his store.

Aaron Bullock saw a need for healthier nutrition options in Elizabethtown. That’s why he has opened E-Town Nutrition at 168 South Poplar Street.

Bullock has partnered with Herbalife, the world’s largest nutrition company, to offer a variety of healthy drinks and food. The store held its grand opening Friday, Feb. 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I decided to do the business here because there was not another Herbalife business around here and I wanted to bring healthier options to the town,” Bullock said about his nutrition club. “I have gotten a lot of very positive responses for this type of business and also the products that I show.”

Herbalife began business in 1980 to help people lose weight. Among its offerings are shakes, snacks and teas.

E-Town Nutrition has a Kidz Zone where youngsters can be entertained while the adults enjoy a smoothie or hot tea. The business also began a 21-day weight loss challenge March 2 with the slogan “Feel Better. Look Better. Start Now.”

Among the items available that are packed with vitamins and nutrients, according to E-Town Nutrition’s Facebook page, are Blue Shark mega tea, strawberry watermelon tea and strawberry pineapple tea. The wildberry tea has 15 grams of protein, fiber and aloe to aid with digestive health.

Prefer a smoothie? There’s plenty of variety that include banana blueberry, birthday cake, cinnamon toast crunch and chocolate peanut butter.

“It’s going really well,” said Bullock, whose store had a soft opening for a couple of weeks prior to the ribbon cutting. “The people that have come through here have been really good.”

According to its Facebook page, the store will deliver five or more drinks locally. Paper menus are now available for customers to take home or back to the office.

Store hours are 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The business can be found on Facebook by searching E Town Nutrition.

