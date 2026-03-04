Theresa Jacobs and Walter Hester defeated incumbents Tuesday to capture seats on the Bladen County Board of Education, according to unofficial returns.

Hester beat current board chairman Mackie Singletary by almost 8% in the District 2 Republican primary. There is no Democratic opposition for November’s general election.

Jacobs won the Democratic nomination for the District 1 seat by 14% over incumbent Gary Rhoda.

The primary saw 5,092 ballots cast out of 22,632 registered voters (22.5%) in Bladen County. More than half of the ballots cast (2,602) were from voters who participated in early voting that was from Feb. 12-28 at six locations, according to Bladen County election officials.

Bladen County Board of Elections members are scheduled to meet March 13 at 11 a.m. to canvass the votes. The meeting will be held at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

The three candidates for sheriff are set for November following Tuesday’s primary. Republican incumbent Jim McVicker easily outdistanced Carl Yonge. Chris Hunt won the Democratic nomination by more than a 2-to-1 margin against Gary Edwards.

McVicker and Hunt are expected to be joined by unaffiliated candidate Ray Marlowe, who collected enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for the general election.

Board of Commissioners’ chairman Cameron McGill comfortably won another term in a three-way race for the District 3 Republican nomination. There is no Democratic opposition.

Here are unofficial vote totals for Bladen County races:

Commissioners District 3: Republican — Cameron McGill 566, Joe Allen Jr. 368, Judy Bowen 168.

Board of Education District 1: Democrat — Theresa Jacobs 640, Gary N. Rhoda 484.

Board of Education District 2: Republican — Walter Hester 647, Mackie Singletary 555.

Sheriff: Democrat — Chris Hunt 1,438, Gary Edwards 648. Republican — Jim McVicker 2,213, Carl Yonge 594.

Here are unofficial Bladen County vote totals for state legislature races:

N.C. Senate District 9: Republican — Brent Jackson 2,216, William W. Barbour 456.

N.C. House District 22: Republican — Wellie Jackson 2,038, Jerol Kivett 742.

Here are unofficial Bladen County vote totals for district attorney race:

District 15: Republican — J.K. Somers 1,637, Jenna Earley 960.