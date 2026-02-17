The Bladenboro boys and girls, Elizabethtown girls and Tar Heel boys and girls won Monday in Bladen County middle school basketball games.

The Bladenboro boys outscored Tabor City 18-1 in the fourth quarter to turn a tight game into a comfortable 47-27 victory inside Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium.

Zion Ellison made a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter in leading the Bulldogs (7-2) with 15 points. Jayden Ruffin and Tyler Thurman also made 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Bladenboro snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Bladenboro girls used a strong third quarter, outscoring Tabor City by nine points en route to a 31-19 triumph. Zamani Mason scored 17 points and Ady Carroll had nine for the Bulldogs (8-1).

Master sports schedule | Standings

In Cerro Gordo, the Whittington sisters, Racquel and Jeniyah, each scored 18 points as Elizabethtown rolled to a 42-14 win against West Columbus. The Cougars (7-2) trailed by a point after the first quarter, but gained control with a 12-3 second quarter for a 17-9 lead, then won the third quarter 16-0.

The Tar Heel boys (5-3) and girls (4-4) won by forfeit against East Columbus.

The Clarkton boys and girls lost at Williams Township.

Williams Township won a tightly contested boys game 41-37. The Blue Devils (2-7) led 14-11 after the first quarter, but Williams Township held narrow leads at the end of the second and third quarters. Travaughn Shipman scored 12 for Clarkton.

Williams Township won the girls’ game 22-7. The Blue Devils (2-6) scored all of their points in the third quarter. Zoey Graham had three points for Clarkton.

The West Columbus boys defeated Elizabethtown 47-19. Khalil Moore scored eight for the Cougars (0-8).

Here is the upcoming middle school schedule for Bladen teams. Girls’ game begin at 4 p.m. followed by the boys’ game about 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Nakina at Bladenboro, Tabor City at Clarkton, Elizabethtown at Whiteville,

Tar Heel at West Columbus.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Bladenboro at Elizabethtown, Whiteville at Tar Heel, Clarkton at Nakina.

BOYS: BLADENBORO 47, TABOR CITY 27

Tabor City (27) — Taylor 9, McClure 6, Daniels 4, Harley 3, Riggins 4, Grate 1.

Bladenboro (47) — Jayden Ruffin 3, Avion Murphy, Jamarie Shaw 2, Oxciel Campos, Brayden Freeman, Kamarrie Barr 4, Zion Ellison 15, Keithan Russ 6, Ronderick Bellamy 9, Braylon Melvin 3, Triton Bordeaux, Rashad Johnson 2, Tyler Thurman 3, Aaron Guyton, Javion Johnson, Kash Purdie.

BOYS: WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 41, CLARKTON 37

Clarkton (37) — Shawn Davisson 5, Jaylin Ballard 6, Dyson Moore 5, Travaughn Shipman 12, Markel Jacobs 4, Braylan Smith, Ty’Quan Jones 5, Malakye Rogers, Chatham Rigsbee, Mari Byrd, Trasyn Smith, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson.

Williams Township (41) — Jayden N. 1, Tyrese S. 10, Cooper C. 9, Jo’Sinh C. 6, Asher G. 11, Mason B. 2, Brady S. 2

BOYS: WEST COLUMBUS 47, ELIZABETHTOWN 19

Elizabethtown (19) — Khalil Moore 8, Jaylen Hall 3, Ayden Smith 2, Malikhi Bizzell 4, Jabrel Rogers 2, Eli Brock, Deshawn Bospel.

West Columbus (47) — P. Johnson 4, A. Bellamy 6, B. Enzor 10, O. Cromartie 9, K. Hemingway 4, T. Peterson 6, I. Greene 6, Z. Jones 2.

GIRLS: BLADENBORO 31, TABOR CITY 19

Tabor City (19) — T. Morgan 2, J. Ray 2, L. Butler 2, I. Ford 9, A. Vereen 2, S. Billings 2.

Bladenboro (31) — Zamani Mason 17, Kaylee Fisher, Camarri Covington, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, Sa’bria Cobb, Nora Chadwick, Aubrey McKeithan 1, K’nyla Thompson, Caity McLaurin 1, Elizabeth Miller 3, Ady Carroll 9, Paislee Alley.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 42, WEST COLUMBUS 14

Elizabethtown (42) — Racquel Whittington 18, Nyashia Lyles 2, Jeniyah Whittington 18, Jennifer Stanislas 2, Chanel High, Janna Tandang 2, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner.

West Columbus (14) — N. Graham 6, J. Wilson 5, L. Rattley 2, A. Williams 1.

GIRLS: WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 22, CLARKTON 7

Clarkton (7) — Khloey Smith, Zoey Graham 3, Jamaya Jones, Isabel Gardner 2, Skyy Johnson 2, Chyna Smith, Ronnae McLean, Josi Ward, Ruby Arnold, Cionni Smith, Journey Smith, Kiarra Utley.

Williams Township (22) — Kamryn S. 14, Victoria B. 4, Madison P. 2, Lily H. 2.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].