Put on some Mariachi/beach fusion music and start with these ingredients.

As Forest Gump’s best buddy, Benjamin Buford (Bubba) Blue would put it, “Shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can BBQ it, boil it, broil it, bake it, sauté it. Dey’s uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo. Pan Fried, deep fried, stir-fried” and the list goes on.

One dish he didn’t mention is “Creamy Shrimp Enchiladas”. So, let’s go for it!

Here is your shopping list for the Enchiladas:

1. 2 lbs. shrimp, peeled and deveined

2. 10 Soft Corn Tortillas (you can use flour tortillas as well)

3. 8 Oz Cream Cheese, softened

4. 1 C shredded Monterey Jack Cheese (or cheddar cheese of your choice)

5. ½ C Sour Cream

6. Salt and Pepper to Taste

7. Olive Oil for Cooking Shrimp

Here is your shopping list for the Creamy Sauce:

1. 3 Tbsp Butter

2. 3 Tbsp Flour

3. 1 C Sour Cream

4. 1 C of shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

5. 1 4 oz can diced Green Chiles

6. 2 C Chicken or Vegetable Broth

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Heat a large skillet and warm a bit of the olive oil. Toss in the shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Cook until they are pink and opaque (2-3 mins). Do not overcook or the shrimp will be rubbery.

Remove from heat and set aside.

In a bowl, mix the softened cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Take a tortilla and thinly spread the mixture evenly to the edges. Take 4 shrimp and layer in the center of the tortilla.

Sprinkle shredded cheese down the middle of the shrimp. Take on side of the tortilla and press to the center on top of the cheese and shrimp. Roll the tortilla and place seam side down into a lightly greased 9×13 Pyrex dish. Repeat with the rest of the tortillas.

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and whisk in the flour. Cook until it thickens (for about 1 minute). Add the broth and whisk until smooth. Stir in the Sour cream and chiles (make sure that this mixture does not boil but keep it hot). Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the shredded cheese and continue to mix until the cheese is fully melted. Pour the mixture over the enchiladas.

Sprinkle the top with additional shredded cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes. If you like your cheese a little brown, place it under the broiler for a couple of minutes when finished baking.

Any leftovers heated in the microwave is amazingly good because all the flavors have been absorbed. You can also freeze them and defrost before reheating.