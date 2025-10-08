TABOR CITY – West Bladen rallied to defeat South Columbus in five sets Tuesday and set the stage for a rematch with South Brunswick to earn a share of the Southeastern Conference championship.

The Knights (14-2, 8-1 Southeastern) outlasted South Columbus 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-10 and will host South Brunswick (14-5, 9-0 Southeastern) on Thursday on Senior Night. South Brunswick beat West Bladen 3-0 on Sept. 23.

“It was a very close game,” West Bladen coach Jessica Rhodes said about Tuesday’s victory. “Both teams played well and our girls proved to themselves that they can stay focused, have fun and keep pushing until the end.”

Kimberly Dowless and Makenna Thurman combined for 27 kills, Greer Pope and Natalee Sykes combined for 30 assists and Emmy Bryant had 13 digs to lead West Bladen.

West Bladen: Kimberly Dowless (15 kills, 3 blocks), Makenna Thurman (12 kills), Greer Pope (19 assists, ace, kill, tip kill, 2 digs), Jaylyn Clark (ace, 2 kills), Kali Allen (ace, 2 kills, 3 digs, tip kill), Natalee Sykes (11 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, dig, 2 tip kills), Emmy Bryant (13 digs, 2 aces, assist), Helaina Conklin (dig, 3 tip kills), Tahlela Bethea (kill, 2 blocks), Shanna Lewis (kill, dig), Karlee Gause (ace, tip kill), Brenna Hester (solid back row coverage).

Volleyball: East Bladen 3, Lakewood 0

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles (6-13, 6-5 Carolina) won their Pink Out Night game with a sweep of Lakewood (2-15, 1-10 Carolina) on Patty Evers Court. “They hustled and had great serves,” East Bladen coach Jordan Raynor said. “They really had good chemistry on the court.” It was the final regular season home game for the Eagles.

Girls’ tennis: South Columbus 6, West Bladen 3

In Tabor City, South Columbus dropped the Knights (7-3, 5-3 Southeastern) for the second time this season.

JV volleyball: South Columbus 2, West Bladen 0

In Tabor City, the Stallions scored a 25-21, 25-21 sweep of West Bladen (10-4, 5-2 Southeastern). “They worked hard but came up short,” West Bladen coach Nikki Bryant said. “This is nothing but an opportunity for growth and improvement.”

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ soccer: Emereau 2, Midway 1

In Dunn, Luke Avant made eight saves and Noah Ray netted a breakaway goal midway through the second half as the Aviators (6-4-1) defeated Midway for the school’s first winning season in boys’ soccer.

Luis Ayala made eight steals and drew praise from Coach Ted Wisniewski for his play on both sides of the field and keeping control of the middle third. Ray also scored Emereau’s first goal after a throw-in by Manuel Esparza at the 11 minute mark. Midway tied it at the 21 minute mark. Colt Lewis made a pair of key saves in the first half for the Aviators.

Boys’ soccer: Tar Heel 5, East Columbus 3

In Lake Waccamaw, Edin Hernandez scored twice as the Panthers (6-1) closed the season with a win against East Columbus. Josue Salazar, Yael Salazar and Alfredo Funez-Munez also scored goals for Tar Heel.

Boys’ soccer: Clarkton 2, Tabor City 0

In Tabor City, Chatham Rigsbee and Owen Hall scored for the Blue Devils (6-2), who closed the season with a shutout victory.

Girls’ soccer: Elizabethtown 2, West Columbus 0

Britney Scarlett and Allison Martinez each scored a goal for the Cougars (6-2), who finished the season with a victory.

Boys’ soccer: West Columbus 2, Elizabethtown 1

David Sanchez scored the lone goal for the Cougars (2-6) in their final game of the season.

Girls’ soccer: Tabor City 1, Clarkton 0

In Tabor City, the home team scored the lone game in the Blue Devils’ (0-8) final games this season.

Girls’ soccer: East Columbus 2, Tar Heel 1

In Lake Waccamaw, Annabelle Diehm scored the lone goal for the Panthers (1-6) in their season ending game against East Columbus.

Volleyball: Midway 3, Emereau 0

In Dunn, Midway swept the Aviators 25-7, 25-21, 25-15. Harper Allen led Emereau (5-6) with seven service points. Kenly Brisson served four points, Kaitlynn Wright and Mae Valentiner served three points each, Anna White served two points and Delana Phillips served one points in Emereau’s final game.

RECREATION

Youth soccer

The Alliance and Burn won games in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 7-9-year-old girls’ league. The Burn (6-2) won the league championship on the final night of play this season at County Park.

TUESDAY, OCT. 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: East Bladen 3, Lakewood 0

Varsity: West Bladen 3, South Columbus 2 (25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-10)

JV: South Columbus 2, West Bladen 0 (25-21, 25-21)

Girls’ Tennis

South Columbus 6, West Bladen 3

Cross Country

East Bladen at Hobbton

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Tar Heel 5, East Columbus 3

Clarkton 2, Tabor City 0

Emereau 2, Midway 1

Girls’ Soccer

East Columbus 2, Tar Heel 1

Tabor City 1, Clarkton 0

Volleyball

Midway 3, Emereau 0

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Alliance 5, Rapids 2

Burn 4, Arsenal 0

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

North Duplin at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

East Bladen at Whiteville, 4 p.m.

West Bladen at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

South Brunswick at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Whiteville at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

JV Football

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Fairmont, 6 p.m.